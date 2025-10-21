The Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) is Kenya's highest and most exclusive state honour .

It is an award so significant that its primary recipient is the President of Kenya , conferred upon them by right of office.

When this medal is bestowed upon a non-Kenyan, it signifies a relationship that goes far beyond standard diplomacy.

The honour is an acknowledgement that the recipient's actions have directly shaped the country's fortunes, placing them in a category typically reserved for Kenya's own statesmen.

Their contributions are deemed to have transcended routine diplomacy, making an impact on Kenya's development, economy, or global standing.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V (Switzerland)

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims , was conferred the C.G.H. by President William Ruto on August 26, 2025.

President William Ruto confers the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart on His Highness the Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim

The award, gazetted on February 28, 2025, recognised the distinguished service of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to the Kenyan people.

The conferment affirmed the Imamat's enduring legacy and significant investments in Kenya's healthcare, education, media, and financial sectors.

Ban Ki-moon (South Korea)

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, received the C.G.H. on July 8, 2025.

President William Ruto confers the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya award on former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

President William Ruto bestowed the honour in recognition of his outstanding service to humanity and global diplomacy.

The award also acknowledged his strong professional and personal connection to Kenya.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina (Nigeria)

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), was awarded the C.G.H. on March 17, 2025.

AfDB boss Akinwumi Adesina and President William Ruto

He was honoured by President William Ruto for his leadership at the AfDB and its partnership with Kenya.

The citation highlighted his role in supporting the country's development, including financing major infrastructure such as the Lake Turkana Wind Power project.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (India)

On December 12, 2022, President William Ruto conferred the C.G.H. upon Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

President William Ruto awards His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin the highest presidential honour - the Chief of the Order of Golden Heart (CGH), December 12, 2022

The 53rd Da'i al-Mutlaq (spiritual leader) of the Dawoodi Bohra community was recognised for his numerous philanthropic contributions, his leadership in fostering interfaith dialogue, and his role in promoting peace and harmony in Kenya and globally.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia)

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was awarded the C.G.H. by President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 12, 2015.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, recipient of Kenya's Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H) award

The honour was bestowed during Kenya's 52nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

It recognised her status as Africa's first elected female head of state and her leadership in Liberia's post-conflict reconstruction.

His Highness Aga Khan IV (Portugal/Switzerland)

President Mwai Kibaki bestowed the C.G.H. upon His Highness Prince Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV on August 13, 2007.

President Mwai Kibaki shakes the hand of His Highness Prince Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV after bestowing the C.G.H. upon him, August 13, 2007

The 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims was honoured for his significant and enduring contributions to Kenya's national development through the many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network.

Mike Moore (New Zealand)

In 2002, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and then-Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Mike Moore, received the C.G.H.

Official Portrait of Mike Moore, former Prime Minister of New Zealand

The award recognised his work in international trade and his efforts to foster closer ties with Kenya.

The conferment of the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart upon a non-Kenyan remains a rare occurrence.

The list of recipients ranges from neighbouring heads of state and global diplomats to spiritual leaders and development financiers.

While the specific reasons for each honour vary, the act itself is a consistent symbol.

It represents Kenya's formal recognition of an individual's exceptional and high-impact contribution to the nation's economic development, diplomatic alliances, or international standing.