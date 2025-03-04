Raila, Uhuru spotted in Kilifi triggering speculation of secret meeting [PHOTOS]

Photos of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at a Kilifi hotel have ignited speculation about a possible meeting between the two leaders.

Other politicians in the photos include Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro and Uhuru ally David Murathe.

Raila's activities in Kilifi on Monday were well documented. Still, nothing was said about meeting or running into Kenyatta, which many Kenyans have taken as a sign that the encounter may have been private or politically sensitive.

The images, which began circulating on social media, have raised questions about the nature of their discussions, particularly at a time when Odinga is said to be consulting on how best to engage President William Ruto .

The emergence of the photos comes as reports indicate that a team of legal and political experts is working on the finer details of a possible deal between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Although no official statement has been issued regarding the purpose of Uhuru and Raila’s presence in Kilifi, political pundits suggest that the meeting could be linked to Odinga’s ongoing consultations.

The speculation is further fueled by Uhuru Kenyatta’s past support for Raila Odinga , particularly during the 2022 General Election when the former president backed Odinga’s presidential bid.

However, Kenyatta has largely remained silent on current political developments, making his presence in Kilifi alongside Odinga all the more intriguing.

Ruto and Raila in Talks Over Power-Sharing Deal

Negotiations between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are reportedly underway, with discussions centered on a potential power-sharing deal between their respective parties, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Sources indicate that a team of legal and political experts has been tasked with crafting the finer details of the agreement, though specifics remain unclear.

One of the biggest challenges in the discussions is how to create the position of Prime Minister for Odinga, a move that could require a constitutional referendum.

Reports suggest that President Ruto has also offered Odinga additional positions within the government, including principal secretary slots and parliamentary leadership roles.

While some ODM members are already working in the executive, this deal would formalise the party’s role in governance.

The talks come at a time when Odinga is pushing for implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report , which is a key issue.

The agreement between Ruto and Odinga could determine how the report’s recommendations are executed.

Despite speculation, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has denied that a formal deal has been reached, stating that discussions are ongoing.

Meanwhile, political analysts argue that the potential alliance could reshape Kenya’s political landscape, effectively blurring the lines between government and opposition.

With key players remaining tight-lipped, all eyes are now on whether the negotiations will lead to a new power arrangement or if Odinga will maintain his opposition stance.