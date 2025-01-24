Reasons residents heckled during Ruto's Vihiga tour - ODM Deputy Party Leader

ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has condemned residents of Luanda who heckled Vihiga Governor Otichillo and blocked him from addressing them.

In a statement, Osotsi expressed deep concern over the heckling and name-calling that took place in the presence of President William Ruto and his entourage.

"It is very sad that an event styled as a development tour was turned into a theatre of heckling, name-calling, and absurdity," Osotsi stated.

He called the act archaic and accused local leaders of mobilising the hecklers.

Call for Political Tolerance

The senator called upon his colleagues to refrain from what he termed as "negative culture and spearheaded political intolerance."

He warned that leaders cannot take people forward using outdated political tactics.

"We must understand that you cannot lead people through the application of archaic methods. We should all promote political tolerance even as we hold divergent opinions and ideologies," Osotsi emphasised.

Osotsi also faulted leaders for failing to condemn the heckling.

"Notably, the Kenya Kwanza leadership who were in the meeting did not condemn this barbaric and unwise act," he noted.

Traders’ Demolitions and Local Anger

The senator attributed part of the hostility at the event to the demolition of traders’ stalls at the market site.

He criticised the manner in which the demolitions were carried out, saying they were done without proper notice.

"This heckling is also attributed to the brutal and unnecessary demolition of traders' stalls without adequate notice by the contractor and supervised by government officials to align to the Presidential schedule," he stated.

Osotsi lamented that Governor Wilber Ottichilo had suffered the wrath of angry locals due to what he called "unprecedented omissions" by the National Government.

"Presidential functions must be organised in such a manner to accord respect and honour to the high office and must not lead to disunity and suffering of the people," he said.

Demand for Compensation

The senator called on the government to compensate the traders who lost their businesses due to the demolitions.

"I call upon the government to immediately compensate the traders who made losses as a result of the untimely and uncoordinated demolitions," he urged.

Osotsi concluded his statement with a call for peace and unity in Vihiga County, saying,

Vihiga people are peace-loving Kenyans who have embraced togetherness, respect, and unity and have co-existed for many years.

His remarks come amid growing tensions in the county following the chaotic scenes at the Luanda Market event.

Political observers have warned that the rising intolerance could set a dangerous precedent in the lead-up to future political events.

The senator, who also serves as the Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has been a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration.