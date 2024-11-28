Rigathi Gachagua blames government for attack during Limuru funeral

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned the attack on mourners during a funeral in Limuru, calling it a "major low" for the state.
Speaking after the incident, Gachagua linked the attack to the recent withdrawal of his official security detail, a move he says has left him vulnerable.
As Kenyans are well aware, earlier this week the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that were in place after the impeachment process we are contesting. However, we did not raise issue with this decision, although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at would be secured by the government even after leaving office.
The incident occurred during the funeral of Erastus Nduati, where Gachagua was among the mourners.
Armed goons stormed the event, attacking attendees, including women and children, with stones, machetes, iron bars, and sticks.
They descended randomly on mourners present and attacked them using the weapons they had. A specific group followed me as I went to my car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars. We literally drove out of the venue under a hail of rocks.
He criticised the government, alleging complicity in the attack and questioning the motive behind his security withdrawal.
It now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today.
Despite the chaos, Gachagua reassured the public of his commitment to supporting Kenyans, vowing not to be intimidated.
He expressed particular concern for the grieving family of the deceased, who were forced to flee for safety during the attack.
This is a very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state. We just especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run to safety despite their profound grief. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which left several mourners injured and property, including vehicles, damaged. Leaders have called for swift action to apprehend those responsible and prevent similar occurrences in the future.