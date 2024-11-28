Rigathi Gachagua scampers for safety after goons disrupt funeral in Limuru [Video]

Chaos erupted during a funeral ceremony in Limuru attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, after a group of rowdy goons disrupted the solemn event

The incident, which was caught on video, shows mourners scampering for safety as the attackers started shaking the tent in which VIPs were seated and hurled plastic chairs and other objects, leaving a trail of destruction.

According to eyewitness footage, the disruption began suddenly, plunging the ceremony into disarray.

Property, including motor vehicles, was damaged in the fracas.

Several mourners sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. Despite the chaotic scenes, Gachagua managed to escape unhurt.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia's car was also damaged and vandalised in the chaos

Adding his voice to the incident, Kaguchia described the attack as a "well-coordinated" move, raising concerns about the withdrawal of security for Gachagua.

While in the company of HE Rigathi Gachagua in a funeral at Limuru we have been attacked by well coordinated goons in a most unfortunate turn of events. It's shocking that those against HE Rigathi Gachagua have now resulted into use of violence and goonism.

He went on to question the motives behind the attack, suggesting it was politically motivated, and warned that such actions were taking the country in the wrong direction.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though authorities are expected to launch an investigation.