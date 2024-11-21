Ruto cancels JKIA and KETRACO contracts with Adani

President William Ruto has instructed the Cabinet Secretaries for Transport and Energy to immediately halt the ongoing public-private partnership discussions with Adani Group.

In his State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Ruto explained that the decision was based on the availability of credible evidence concerning corruption.

In the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, I will not hesitate to take decisive action.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to cancel the procurement processes for both the JKIA Expansion project and the KETRACO transmission line partnership.



The cancellation follows new findings provided by investigative agencies and international partners.

The President stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, urging the relevant agencies to seek alternative partners to move forward with these projects.