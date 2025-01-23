South Sudan directs access to social media be shutdown for 90 days

The National Communication Authority (NCA) of South Sudan has issued a directive to all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country to block access to social media platforms, effective January 22, 2025, for a maximum of 90 days.

In a statement signed by Director General Napoleon Adok Gai, the NCA cited section 9(g)(f) and section 34(6) of the National Communication Act, 2012, as the legal framework for the move.

This temporary suspension is attributed to the recent violence in neighbouring Sudan, which has been widely circulated on social media, exposing the South Sudanese public to extreme and distressing content.

The directive specifically highlights violent attacks on South Sudanese refugees in We’d Medani, Sudan, that led to the deaths of women and children.

These incidents, documented and shared online, have been deemed harmful to the mental health and safety of vulnerable groups within the country.

“By this order, the Authority directs all Internet Service Providers to block access to all social media accounts effective from midnight (00:00 hrs) of January 22, 2025, for a maximum of 90 days,” the letter stated.

The NCA emphasised that the ban is a preventive measure to maintain public safety and align digital spaces with South Sudan’s legal framework and national values.

While the initial ban is mandated for a minimum of 30 days, the government has indicated that the restriction could be lifted earlier if the situation stabilizes.

The NCA urged ISPs to comply with the order and reassured the public of its commitment to cultivating a safe digital environment.

The move has sparked discussions among citizens and human rights groups, with some expressing concerns over the implications for freedom of speech and access to information.

This decision reflects the increasing challenge faced by governments in balancing public safety with the rights of individuals in the digital age.

Violent Riots in South Sudan

On January 15, 2025, South Sudan experienced violent anti-Sudanese riots, particularly in Juba, where youth targeted Sudanese-owned businesses and individuals.

This unrest was fueled by reports of violence against South Sudanese workers in Wad Madani, Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) launched a violent operation against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in civilian casualties.