These 5 African countries were named after dead people

The names of countries often carry stories that reflect their history, culture, and the influential figures who shaped their identities. Across Africa, several nations have names that honour historical figures, offering a glimpse into the continent's rich and diverse heritage. From monarchs and explorers to traders and saints, these names weave together tales of indigenous legacies and colonial encounters. Here are five remarkable examples that showcase how a nation’s name can preserve its historical narrative and cultural pride.

Eswatini

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)The Kingdom of Eswatini, known as Swaziland until 2018, was named after King Mswati II, who reigned from 1840 to 1868. Renowned for his military leadership and territorial expansion, King Mswati II left a significant legacy . The name change to Eswatini, introduced during the country's 50th independence anniversary celebrations, highlighted national identity and pride in its historical roots.

Mauritius

Mauritius was named in 1598 by Dutch explorers in honour of Prince Maurice of Nassau, the governor of Holland. The island, first charted by the Dutch, was named to acknowledge the prince's influence. This name has endured for centuries, symbolising the island's colonial past and its ties to European nobility.

Mozambique

The name Mozambique originates from Mussa Bin Bique, an Arab trader among the first to visit the region. Portuguese explorers adopted his name during their colonisation of the land, creating a unique blend of indigenous and colonial influences that shaped the country's identity.

Seychelles

Initially called Mahé, after Mahé de La Bourdonnais, a French governor, the archipelago was later renamed Seychelles in honour of Jean Moreau de Séchelles, finance minister under King Louis XV of France. This name reflects the French colonial heritage and governance that shaped the region.

São Tomé and Príncipe

The name São Tomé honours Saint Thomas, as the island was discovered on his feast day. The neighbouring island of Príncipe was named after Prince Afonso of Portugal. These names highlight the religious significance and colonial history tied to the Portuguese explorers who discovered the islands.