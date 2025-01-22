U.K. police reveal cause of death for Kenyan banker found in London apartment

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating the murder of 43-year-old Marianne Kilonzi, a Kenyan-born financial executive, who was found dead in her Woolwich apartment in South East London.

Kilonzi’s body was discovered at her residence on Argyll Road, SE18, at approximately 5:25 pm on Friday, 17 January, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed her death and launched a murder investigation.

Distinguished career in banking

Marianne Kilonzi was a highly accomplished professional with over 18 years of experience in banking.



She served as Vice President of Trade and Working Capital Sales within the Treasury and Trade Solutions division, a role that highlighted her expertise and leadership in the financial sector.

Before moving to the U.K., Kilonzi built her career in Kenya, where she held roles such as Vice President of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citibank Kenya for nearly two years.

She had also served as Assistant Vice President during her tenure at the global financial institution.

Police investigation and public appeal

Detectives revealed that Kilonzi’s death resulted from blunt-force trauma and a head injury. They suspect she knew her attacker and are actively pursuing a named suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, from Specialist Crime South, expressed sympathy for Kilonzi’s family and colleagues.

This is a tragic crime, and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues. We are in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist colleagues.

The police have characterised their investigation as progressing swiftly and are urging the public to provide any helpful information.

I would urge anyone with any information to come forward. Please call 101 quoting CAD 5231/17Jan or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.