Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower who exposed the controversial plan to lease Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to India’s Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is once again the talk of the town.

Months after his revelations sparked a national uproar, the man behind the exposé is trending as Gautam Adani, the billionaire behind the Indian conglomerate, faces fraud charges in the United States. For many Kenyans, this development vindicates Amenya’s warnings and reignites discussions about the power of transparency in governance.

The exposé

In July 2024, Amenya sent shockwaves through the country when he published documents revealing clandestine discussions between the Kenyan government and Adani Group. The proposal was to lease JKIA, Kenya’s largest and most strategic airport, to the the group for 30 years.

The revelations pointed to a lack of transparency, as the talks were allegedly conducted in secrecy without inviting competing bids. Public outcry followed, with airport workers striking in protest and parliament launching a full investigation into the matter. Amenya's exposé was hailed as a victory for transparency, but his journey since then has been anything but smooth.

According to him, instead of being celebrated universally, he found himself at the centre of threats. In an interview with KTN, he revealed he had been targeted by Indian bloggers and unknown Kenyan individuals. He also disclosed that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had contacted him, hinting at potential legal charges related to the issue.

Despite these challenges, Amenya remained vocal on social media, using platforms like X to share his insights and updates about the scandal.

Kenyan's reaction after Adani was charged with fraud

Months after the JKIA lease controversy had subsided, new developments emerged that vindicated Amenya’s concerns. Gautam Adani was charged with fraud, specifically orchestrating a $250 million (£198 million) bribery scheme and concealing it to secure funding.

The criminal charges, filed in New York on November 20, marked a significant blow to the 62-year-old businessman whose conglomerate spans industries like ports, airports, and renewable energy. The indictment was met with jubilation in Kenya, especially among those who had opposed the JKIA deal.

Many Kenyans took to social media to express their relief that the nation avoided what could have been a disastrous partnership. They thanked God for exposing the truth about Adani before the JKIA lease could materialise.

Amenya's reaction

Amenya, who played a key role in exposing the details of the deal, celebrated the news of Adani's indictment. Sharing his thoughts on X, he claimed that the group had begun sending 'Indian pies' to his DMs as a way to interrogate him. He wrote:

Adani has began to send his people to my dm. I’m sponsored by my patriotism I don’t need to get paid to fight for my country!

In another post, he noted the overwhelming support he was receiving from Indian citizens who were also rejoicing at the news:

I love how Indians are engaging my tweets about Adani indictment with so much joy! They are celebrating with us.

Kenyans hail Amenya

Several users on X commended Amenya for his courage, suggesting that he had not received sufficient recognition for his role in exposing the deal.

Nelson Amenya, now 30 years old, is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration at HEC Paris in France. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Design and Advertising from Moi University in Kenya.

Amenya’s actions have reignited conversations about governance, transparency, and public accountability in Kenya.