Africa is home to several nations with notably small military forces, reflecting their unique security priorities, geopolitical contexts, and resource allocations.

According to information held by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) , here is a closer look at four African countries with the least number of military personnel.

1. São Tomé and Príncipe

Military Personnel: Approximately 500 (2023)

São Tomé and Príncipe has one of the smallest militaries in Africa, known as the Armed Forces of São Tomé and Príncipe (FASTP).

It includes the Army, Coast Guard, Presidential Guard, and National Guard. The military primarily handles external security, while internal security is managed by the public security and judicial police.

Capabilities: The FASTP is lightly armed, with a limited inventory of older equipment.

Key Developments:

In 2022, the military faced an attempted coup following the prime minister's inauguration.

In 2024, a military cooperation agreement with Russia introduced training, logistical support, and information sharing.

Voluntary military service begins at 17, and compulsory service at 18, though it is reportedly unenforced.

2. Comoros

Military Personnel: Approximately 600 in the Comoran Defence Force (2023)

The National Army for Development (AND), also known as the Comoran Security Force, leads military operations in Comoros.

Its responsibilities include internal security and search-and-rescue operations.

Capabilities: Equipped with small arms and light aircraft, the AND relies on support from a defence treaty with France. France also provides naval resources and training to Comoran military personnel .

Focus Areas:

Search and rescue

Territorial protection through French collaboration

Comoros has voluntary military service for men and women aged 18-25, with no compulsory enlistment into the military.

3. Seychelles

Military Personnel: 500-1,000 (2023)

The Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) include the Army, Coast Guard, and Air Force.

The SDF, among the smallest militaries in the world, prioritises maritime security.

Capabilities: Primarily reliant on Soviet-era equipment from the 1970s and 1980s, with modern additions from countries like India and China.

Primary Roles:

Countering illegal fishing, piracy, and drug smuggling

Conducting search-and-rescue missions

Maintaining close security ties with India

Seychelles Defence Forces has voluntary military service for individuals aged 18-28 (18-25 for officers), with a six-year initial commitment.

4. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)

Military Personnel: 1,000-1,200 (2023)

Cabo Verde's Armed Forces (FACV) include the National Guard, which serves as its army, and the Coast Guard.

Capabilities: The FACV has a limited inventory of dated or second-hand equipment, largely sourced from China, European countries, and the former Soviet Union.

Key Responsibilities:

Territorial defence and maritime security

Combating illicit trafficking and narcotics

Supporting internal security and police operations when necessary

Cape Verde has compulsory military service for males and females aged 18-35, with a 24-month compulsory enlistment period.

Conclusion

These countries demonstrate how resource limitations and strategic priorities shape military capabilities.

Despite their small sizes, these forces are vital for safeguarding national interests, often focusing on internal stability and maritime security.