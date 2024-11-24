Politics took centre-stage at the burial ceremony of lawmaker Mark Gicheru with the crowd refusing to listen to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s speech, and chasing away President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, from addressing mourners at a funeral in Murang'a on Saturday, November 23, 2024

Kuria was among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony in Murang’a on Saturday, November 23, 2024 where he came face to face with the aftermath of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

All was well until it was Kuria’s time to address the gathering when chaos broke out.

His voice was drowned with the crowd expressing its disapproval by heckling him.

A video seen by Pulse news desk shows the crowd heckling as Kuria unsuccessfully attempts to address them.

Priest breaks into hymn as Kuria’s voice is drowned

Reading the mood on the ground, the clergy leading the service led a hymn in a bid to calm down the crowd and allow Kuria to proceed with his speech but this too did not help as the mourners continued to express their fury.

He was left with no option but to unceremoniously cut short his speech and leave the podium as the crowd stood its ground that they would not listen to Kuria.

Mourners refuse to listen to Ruto & DP Kindiki’s messages

Matters calmed down briefly before the crowd once again expressed its defiance by refusing to listen to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s speech.

Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata and Kirinyaga Senator James Murango who were tasked with reading out President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s condolence messages at the funeral found the going tough as the crowd heckled.

The crowd heckled to express its displeasure and cut short the speeches, with the two leaders podium after unsuccessful attempts to calm the crowd.

To avoid further chaos, the clergy advised the representative to hand over the speech to the bereaved family.

Political climate after Gachagua’s impeachment

The political landscape in Mount Kenya region changed significantly with the impeachment of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

This added to the restlessness by voters who were running out of patience, with the Kenya Kwanza administration failing to fulfil key election pledges.