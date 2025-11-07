Uhuru Kenyatta warns Jubilee members against insulting Gachagua

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to Jubilee Party members and supporters who use social media to insult other political leaders, particularly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Thursday, November 7, 2025, Kenyatta expressed disappointment over the growing trend of personal attacks disguised as party loyalty.

He urged members to practise respect and civility, stressing that Jubilee would not tolerate indiscipline.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a Jubilee Grassroots leaders meeting in Muranga

“At times, I’m saddened to see people on social media who pretend to defend the party by insulting Rigathi Gachagua and others. I don’t want that nonsense at my party,” Kenyatta said.

People should do their politics respectfully. Before I hand over this party, if they continue doing so, I will not hesitate to call them out and send them packing.

In another address, the former president reiterated that mutual respect must guide political engagement, regardless of differences in opinion.

“Let’s stop insulting other leaders. Even if you do not like them, there is no need for insults. Respect is the only sustainable value,” he said.

Sometimes I get angry when I see leaders who claim to be fighting for the Jubilee Party but do so by insulting others.

Kenyatta cautioned that such behaviour paints a bad image of the party and contradicts its founding principles.

He specifically mentioned Jeremiah Kioni, the party’s secretary-general, urging him to act against members who engage in online insults.

The former president’s remarks come amid reports of growing divisions within the Jubilee Party, with some members taking to social media to attack leaders from rival factions.