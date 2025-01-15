Gen Z men try luck with Sarah Mtalii, as she moves on from Simon Kabu

Businesswoman Sarah Mtali has opened up about her relationship plans and personal goals, months after publicly announcing her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Kabu.

Speaking to YouTuber Miss Trudy on January 12, Sarah outlined her vision for 2025, touching on her business aspirations, career trajectory, and thoughts on her relationship status.

Content with single life

Sarah revealed that she is eagerly awaiting the finalisation of her divorce, noting that receiving her divorce certificate would bring her closure.

I am just looking forward to finalising my divorce... When I get that certificate, I think I’ll be content.

For now, she enjoys being single, describing it as liberating and fun. “It’s so fun to be single because you are not answerable to anyone. But of course, there are lonely moments—you want to be cuddled, or wake up to a sweet message on your phone,” she added.

Despite her enjoyment of singlehood, Sarah admitted she remains open to the possibility of finding love again, though cautiously.

If it comes, it’s fine, but you know there are wolves out here. I need to find my survival ways before thinking of someone. But one thing I know is that at the right time, I’ll be with someone else.

Amusing advances from Gen Zs

Sarah hilariously shared how even younger men from Generation Z have shown interest in her, a situation she finds both amusing and absurd.

“I have an image of the type of person I want... It’s funny because even Gen Zs are pursuing me. I’m like their mother! One even introduced himself and sent his passport to show he was ready to travel,” she said with a laugh.

The businesswoman jokingly mentioned media personality Betty Kyallo, crediting her with inspiring the younger generation to pursure older women.

"Betty Kyallo wewe unchangamsha ma Gen Zs... Anainspire wengine..." she said with a laugh.

Message to critics

Addressing fans who have urged her to reconcile with her ex-husband, Sarah did not hold back in her response.

She criticised such comments as insensitive and reckless, especially given the struggles many women endure before leaving a marriage.

Some people are so hurtless and careless, or mean well in a bad way. It takes years for a woman to gather the courage to leave. Before she does, she’s gone through a lot and has thought and rethought ways to make it work. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.

Sarah encouraged her supporters to show empathy and avoid careless remarks. “The only thing you can say to a woman like me is, ‘We understand, we’re praying for you, and may God give you peace.’ It’s not easy.”

Struggles of divorce

Sarah expressed her disappointment at how her divorce became a public spectacle, revealing that she had hoped to handle it privately.

I had hoped to handle my divorce privately, but whoever leaked that video thought it would work against me. Instead, it worked against him. There’s a God in Heaven.

The mother of two called on her followers to be mindful of the impact their comments might have on someone going through a difficult phase. “To some, it’s entertainment, but to me, this is my life and my family,” she concluded.

Looking ahead