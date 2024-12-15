Following the dramatic split from Simon Kabu, Sarah Mtalii (formerly known as Sarah Kabu) has explained the origin of her new name which holds a special place in her life and how her son reacted to family changes.

The mother of two explained her the inspiration behind the new name in an emotional moment that saw her break into tears.

A video taken at a recent event by her Virtuos Women Foundation has emerged online, showing her breaking down while explaining the meaning of her new name.

She explained that the name was inspired by her son after they moved to their new home upon parting ways with Simon Kabu.

The brand name Sarah Mtalii holds a special place in my heart and journey because my son inspired it. Children uniquely can remain inspired in the most challenging circumstances.

She paused her speech as she battled tears and could be seen covering her face with her hand as the audience clapped and encouraged her with several ladies making their way to the stage to comfort her.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sarahmtaliibonfiremd/video/7447818526607412485

Referring to her son’s reaction when she informed him that he would be the man of the house, the businesswoman remarked that he was amazed by how he received this change in the family.

After we relocated into our new home, I told my son that he would be a man of the house. I was amazed by how he took it. As a child, he observes and learns to navigate the family changes.

Why Sarah Mtalii's son gave every family member a new name

The Bonfire Adventures Managing Director revealed that it is her son that Christened every member of the family Mtalii, adding that he did not want to hear the name Kabu again.

He christened me Sarah Mtalii because he did not want to hear the name Kabu again.

The businesswoman dropped the name Kabu after parting ways with the father of her two children, Simon Kabu.

Dramatic split and reaction to CCTV footage

The fallout spilled to the public after a CCTV footage showing a woman believed to be Sara attacking another woman, with a man believed to be Simon Kabu intervening surfaced.

Sarah addressed the video first, questioning how it made it to the public and challenging her estranged husband to come clean on the identity of the woman in the video.