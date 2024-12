John P. Ruehl

John P. Ruehl is an Australian-American journalist living in Washington, D.C. He is a contributing editor to Strategic Policy and a contributor to several other foreign affairs publications. His book, <a href="https://rowman.com/ISBN/9780761873389/" italic="true"><em>Budget Superpower: How Russia Challenges the West With an Economy Smaller Than Texas’</em></a>, was published in December 2022.