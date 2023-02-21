10 high-paying jobs you can get with these 4 courses

Learning new things and trying new experiences can be scary, but it's essential to growing both personally and professionally.

Being open-minded and willing to try new things is critical for those who want to achieve their dreams.

In this article, we will look at the exciting opportunities available to those who are willing to take on the challenge and invest in themselves. So, get ready to join the ranks of highly sought-after and well-compensated professionals in this age of technology.

Pulse Live Kenya

Skills

Before we delve into the endless opportunities out there, it is important to know what skills you need to have and where you can get them.

ALX Africa is offering four new innovative programs starting February 15, 2023, to help professionals level up their skills and reach new heights in their careers.

These cutting-edge programs are designed to provide practical and industry-relevant education, making them ideal for professionals who want to break into the tech industry or take their expertise to the next level.

The programs include Salesforce Administrator, AWS Cloud Practitioner, Data Analyst, and Data Science. Each program requires a specific amount of study time, access to a laptop and stable internet connection, and proficiency in English.

Why choose ALX?

What sets ALX Africa apart is the #DoHardThings mindset. Which is about taking bold steps and doing hard things, being open-minded and always learning, and being intentional about taking up opportunities to learn and grow.

Click here to apply for sponsored seats which will be available for all four programmes and offer a hybrid learning experience with both in-person and online elements, as well as access to the prestigious ROOM Fellowship talent community, where you can gain access to world-class events, perks, rewards, and lifelong learning.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are 10 high-paying jobs you can pursue with the help of ALX Africa's new programmes:

Salesforce Administrator: According to Statistics, the requirement for database administrators, especially Salesforce administrators, is anticipated to increase by 11% by 2026.

According to Statistics, the requirement for database administrators, especially Salesforce administrators, is anticipated to increase by 11% by 2026. AWS Cloud Practitioner: The demand for AWS certified professionals is expected to continue to grow as more organizations move their IT infrastructure to the cloud.

The demand for AWS certified professionals is expected to continue to grow as more organizations move their IT infrastructure to the cloud. Data Analyst: Organizations in a variety of industries are collecting and analyzing large amounts of data to inform their decision-making processes. As a result, there is a growing demand for professionals skilled in data analysis who can help organizations make sense of this data.

Organizations in a variety of industries are collecting and analyzing large amounts of data to inform their decision-making processes. As a result, there is a growing demand for professionals skilled in data analysis who can help organizations make sense of this data. Data Scientist: According to the US, the demand for data scientists is projected to grow 36 percent by 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.

According to the US, the demand for data scientists is projected to grow 36 percent by 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. Cloud Solutions Architect: According to a survey by Skillsoft’s IT Skills and Salar, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect was the highest-paying IT certification in 2022.

According to a survey by Skillsoft’s IT Skills and Salar, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect was the highest-paying IT certification in 2022. Business Intelligence Analyst: As organizations continue to rely on data to inform their decisions and drive growth, the demand for professionals who can make sense of it is also growing. This is why the job market for business intelligence analysts is expected to grow at such a rapid pace..

As organizations continue to rely on data to inform their decisions and drive growth, the demand for professionals who can make sense of it is also growing. This is why the job market for business intelligence analysts is expected to grow at such a rapid pace.. Python Developer: Python is one of the most popular programming languages today and the demand for developers has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages today and the demand for developers has been growing rapidly in recent years. Machine Learning Engineer: Due to the growing demand for machine learning and AI, the job market for machine learning engineers is expected to continue to grow.

Due to the growing demand for machine learning and AI, the job market for machine learning engineers is expected to continue to grow. DevOps Engineer: The demand for DevOps engineers has increased in recent years due to the growing need for organizations to quickly and efficiently release software updates and new features. DevOps engineers help organizations to achieve this by automating and optimizing software delivery processes, which leads to faster time-to-market and higher quality software.

The demand for DevOps engineers has increased in recent years due to the growing need for organizations to quickly and efficiently release software updates and new features. DevOps engineers help organizations to achieve this by automating and optimizing software delivery processes, which leads to faster time-to-market and higher quality software. Big Data Engineer: Big data engineers work with data scientists and business analysts to develop big data solutions that meet the needs of their organization.