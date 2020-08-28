Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 33,630 following the detection of 241 positive cases.

Health CAS Rashid Aman conveyed that the 241 positive cases had been detected after testing 4,520 samples over 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 228 are Kenyan while 13 are foreigners with 152 accounting for new infections among men and 89 among women.

The youngest infected person was a 1-year-old while the eldest was an 86-year-old.

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing. The Ministry of Health has advised persons living with Sickle Cell Anemia to stock up on their medication

Distribution by county was as follows; Nairobi (113), Mombasa (14), Taita Taveta and Kiambu (10 each), Kirinyaga and Narok (9 each), Kirinyaga (8), Laikipia (7), Nakuru (7), Uasin Gishu and Turkana (6 each), Busia and Lamu (5 each), Trans Nzoia, Kilifi, Kericho and Kakamega (4 each), Kisumu (3), Nyeri, Makueni and Bomet (2 each), Kitui, Nyandarua and Nandi (1 case each).

Deaths and Recoveries

The CAS further conveyed that no patients had succumbed to the disease holding Kenya's total fatalities at 567.

66 patients were also discharged after recovering from the illness with 40 from home-based care and the other 26 from hospitals. Kenya's total recoveries now stand at 19,434.