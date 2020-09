Kenya has confirmed 176 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the country's case load now stands at 35,969.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,115 samples in various labs around the country.

Of the new cases, 171 were Kenyan nationals while 5 were foreigners with 132 accounting for infections among male persons and 44 among females.

The youngest infected person was a three-month-old infant while the eldest was a 78-year-old.