Owner of Nyama Mama asked to surrender to police to avoid embarrassment

In a ruling made on Wednesday, senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul heard that Mrs Shanghavi had left the country ahead of the court date.

Her lawyer noted that she was due to return. The prosecution, however, noted that she had left the country knowing that her court appearance was due.

Siding with the prosecution, Magistrate Abdul upheld the arrest warrant against the businesswoman for two weeks asking her to surrender to avoid having to go through embarrassment.

Ninaa's husband Jayesh Shanghavi, who is also her co-accused, had been arrested prior to her travel outside the country.

The Shanghavis are accused of intent to defraud the Victoria Commercial Bank of Sh520 million.

According to the bank, the two failed to provide security for the loan which has accrued since December 2018.

The two are directors of Good Earth (Group) Limited which owns the Nyama Mama restaurant and other establishments in the city.

Court papers indicate that the two had obtained the loan stating that "the collateral to be issued was being processed and would be registered accordingly".