Chinese firm behind Two Rivers Mall & GTC announce plan to hire more Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

The company said it would employ local workers to account for about 99 per cent of the 3,500 workforce at Two Rivers Mall.

A photo collage of the Global Trade Centre in Nairobi and Two Rivers Mall in Ruaka
A photo collage of the Global Trade Centre in Nairobi and Two Rivers Mall in Ruaka

Chinese firm, AVIC International Holding Corporation (AVIC INTL), which constructed the Two Rivers Mall and the Global Trade Centre (GTC) in Nairobi, has announced plans to involve more Kenyans within its workforce.

AVIC INTL says its subsidiaries in Kenya will recruit more Kenyans in its project operations and management as a way to address cross-cultural challenges and ease the process to achieve sustainable development and boost Kenya’s capabilities.

The company said its subsidiaries in Kenya have engaged locals to form over 90 per cent of their workforce, even as it enhances training to see them rise through the ranks to senior managerial positions.

A Chinese trainer gives instructions to an ATC participants
A Chinese trainer gives instructions to an ATC participants Pulse Live Kenya

The number of local employees in AVIC INTL Beijing (E.A.) Co Ltd has reached 85, accounting for 90 per cent of the total number of the company’s employees.

"Local employees are encouraged to take leadership positions through open competition for posts, and many have served as senior management personnel, such as directors of sale, technology and services,” read a statement by the company.

AVIC International said it has launched vocational education projects with Kenyan government departments and has launched seven sessions of the Africa Tech Challenge to improve the employment skills of young people and promote the integration of teaching and industrial chains.

So far a total of 701 people from African countries, including Kenya, have joined ATC’s training and competitions, with 45 of them receiving the chance to do an internship and work at AVIC INTL,” the statement further read.

The company said it employs local workers accounting for about 99 per cent of the 3,500 workforce at Two Rivers Mall.

Harrison Maina Wambui, who has worked in the Kenyan branch of AVIC INTL for over a decade, serving roles in administration, human resources and legal counselling, stated that the company’s localized talent strategy in Kenya has enhanced collaborations between local and Chinese workers.

Through it, I have received all-round training in human resources, administrative governance, external liaison and legal services at the company and I have become a veteran worker in legal compliance and human resources,” he said.

The GTC Complex in Westlands, Nairobi
The GTC Complex in Westlands, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

AVIC added that its subsidiaries in the country continue to innovate their human resources strategies to increase the number and proportion of local employees while cultivating local technical talents, industrial workers and management personnel.

“An in-house training and promotional mechanism has been well implemented by AVIC INTL for local employees in Kenya, allowing grassroots employees to be promoted to middle-level and senior management positions through training and assessments,” it says.

