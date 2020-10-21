Ten years ago, choosing the best TV on sale was easy. There were fewer brands, less spec and few standards to consider when shopping. Now the TV buying experience has transformed to the point that even cheap TVs can even look good. Besides, the advancement in technology has brought a new standard where shoppers now expect higher quality characteristics from a TV.

Today TV manufactures are using extra features such as big-screen sizes, high dynamic range (HDR), 4K/Ultra HD resolutions, alien-sounding technologies and many others, all in an effort to get you to spend more. And as usual, the internet always has some conflicting facts and opinion about the best TV to buy in 2020. This is why we have spent hundreds of hours researching and testing TVs, to come up with a guide that will help you choose the best TV brand according to your preferred size.

Top 24 Inch TV

In today’s world, one cannot imagine a setup without a television. Even with small room size, you can still enjoy your favourite media entertainment at your convenience. For a small space, a standard 24 inch TV set is a good option. They are a perfect replacement for the bulky and old televisions and also the best solutions for middle-class families.

In Kenya, here are some of the best 24 inch TVs to consider.

Ø LG 24MT48VF

LG 24MT48VF

LG brand needs no introduction. The TV manufactures have already proved their credibility when it comes to electronics. The LG 24MT48VF packs a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 720p HD resolution that provides you with crisp and clear picture quality. The TV also supports I HDMI and 1 USB to enhance usability. Aside from the inbuilt features, the LG 24 inch TV has a solid built-in stand that can be set to stand on the cabinet. Moreover, those who prefer to mount on the wall the setup is pretty simple as well.

Ø Vitron HTC2446

Vitron HTC2446

This TV comes with a modern design that packs excellent picture quality at an affordable price. It is equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1366 x 768 pixels resolution that means you enjoy the best image quality. Unlike most 24 inches LED TVs, with this Vitron 24 Inch TV you can connect VGA, USB and HDMI meaning it can be used as a monitor. The TV is also light, weight 3 kg packs DVB T, digital TV.

Ø CTC 25FR24CT2

CTC 25FR24CT2

If you are on a budget and need a good 24-inch television for your room then the CTC 24 inch TV is a perfect option for you. The HD Digital TV uses an advanced picture quality improvement algorithm and Wide Color Enhancer Plus that improves the quality of any image and uncovers hidden details. With this TV you get to see colours as they were meant to be seen. Besides the TV is equipped with an HDMI port, HD support, ATV system and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Top 32 Inch TV

Not everyone has a budget for an enormous TV, but that should not limit you from enjoying great features or picture resolution. Nowadays most 32 inch TVs are smart meaning you get to stream your favourite shows online and also explore the internet with your TV. However, not all 32 Inch TVs can do that efficiently. To get the best out of your 32 inches smart TV consider these TVs on your next purchase.

Ø Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU

This is one of the best smart TV available in this size option. With this TV you get to view images in the most real form since it packs a 1920x1080 display resolution, which means the image display comes out sharp and clear to let you get the best out of your entertainment. Besides the 32 inches, Sony smart TV combines noise reduction technologies to eliminate unnecessary noise in every scene to bring out audible detail.

Ø Hisense 32H4F

Hisense 32H4F

If you are looking for the best 32 inches smart TV then you need to consider the Hisense 32H4F. This TV has an IPS panel with extremely wide viewing angles. This makes it the best option for a small room or for those who want to place it in a kitchen. The Hisense Smart TV is also WIFI capable, meaning you can connect it to your home network wirelessly. It is also DLNA certified thus allowing you to view digital photos stored on a compatible phone, computer or other devices connected to your home network.

Ø TCL 32 Inch Smart Android (32S6500)

TCL 32 Inch Smart Android (32S6500)

TCL is yet another TV brand that has caught the attention of most tech lovers. The 32 Inch TCL TV gives you full 1090p HD resolution for great detailing and colour saturation when watching your favourite movie and shows. With this TV you will never miss a detail while streaming action scenes or sports since it comes with a refresh rate of 120HZ and a smoother motion blur. Some other outstanding features about the TV includes Micro Dimming, Sports Mode, and IPQ Engine among others.

Top 40 Inch TV

The best 40 Inch smart TV may not be big on screen especially when placed next to the best 65 Inch TV, however, don’t underestimate this screen size. The TV is a good mid-sized set that still packs several cool features.

Ø Samsung TU8000 Series

Samsung TU8000 Series

If you are after a Samsung TV and don’t want to break the bank then look no further than the TU800 series. The mid-range TV is a solid performer equipped with Samsung’s characteristically such as solid motion handling and good upscaling. With this Samsung 40 Inch Smart TV you get to enjoy a crisp 4K picture since it supports HDR10 + dynamic HDR. Besides the TV is a great choice for gamers as it packs a 9.7 ms input lag.

Top 50 Inch TV

Many people find a 50 Inch TV as a perfect size for their living room. The TV is ideal for any house since its large enough to help you watch your favourite shows without taking over your entire room. Besides with this enormous screen size you can clearly watch from a distance. For this section, our top pick goes to the LG 49UN7340.

Ø LG 49UN7340 Smart Ultra HD 4K

LG 49UN7340 Smart Ultra HD 4K

The TV has a lot of amazing features that will take you by surprise. The most impressive of all is the AI feature that makes so many things possible with just your voice. The features have various packages including Intelligence Voice Recognition, Speech to Text, LG Voice search, mobile connectivity and many others that you are likely not going to find in other TVs. The 49 Inch LG Smart TV comes with a magic remote control that makes it easy to scroll through the TVs interface. Other outstanding features include 4k resolution, True colour accuracy and quad-core processor among others.

Summary

There are tons of TV sets to choose from, however, to get the best TV you need to be informed about the latest feature and the best brand to choose.