Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued summons for Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

According to a statement, the two were directed to report to the DCI offices in Nyeri County on Monday morning or face arrest.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered arrest of the MPs following chaos which rocked a political rally at Kenol area in Murang'a County on Sunday.

The IG accused the two of hiring goons who disrupted the political gathering causing the deaths of two people.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Kandara MP Alice Wahome

"Following the IG's directive yesterday in regard to fracas and mayhem in Muranga County, the following members of parliament namely Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome among others have been summoned to appear this morning at the Regional Criminal Investigations office in Nyeri to assist Police with investigations," a statement from the DCI read.

