Chaos erupted in Kenol, in Murang’a county ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit on Sunday.

This comes as the DP is set to attend a church fundraiser at the AIPCA Kenol Church, where he will be hosted by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that the clash that saw youths block the Kenol-Murang’a road with burning tires was between Pro Uhuru and Pro Ruto supporters.

Citizen TV reported that one person died during the clash with several others sustaining injuries.

