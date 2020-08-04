Ministry of Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli has issued a memo sending all staff of the ministry into self-isolation.

The letter to department heads outlined that 18 staff members had tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

"The purpose of this memo is to request you to inform all officers working in your departments to isolate themselves for the next two weeks i.e. from 3rd to 16th August 2020. I wish to thank the officers who undertook the test and since the results delayed, we need to do to further testing after the two weeks," the memo read in part.

Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Kenya had risen to 22,597 by August 3.

Recoveries stand at 8,740 with numbers rising from home-based care.