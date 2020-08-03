Kenya has recorded 544 new coronavirus cases out of a sample size of 2653 in the last 24 hours.

Speaking on Monday from Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that the total number of cases has surged to 22,597.

In the new cases, 499 are Kenyans and 45 are foreigners while 315 are males and 229 females. The youngest is a 1-year-old and the oldest is 84.

13 people have also succumbed to Covid-19 bring the total number of fatalities to 382.

Health CAS Rashid Aman

Cases distribution

A total number of 263 people have been discharged increasing the number of recoveries to 8740.

In terms of counties, Nairobi recorded 412 followed by Kiambu 27, Machakos 17, Kajiado 17, Garissa 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 9, Nakuru 8, Nyeri 5, Narok 5, Makueni 4 Laikipia 2, Muranga, Kilifi, Busia, Embu, Bungoma, kisii, Kwale and Meru one each.

Dr Aman also called on Kenyans to keep warm during this cold season and take extra precaution to fight coronavirus.

"Take extra precaution during this cold season by putting in place measures to avoid getting infections. Dress warmly, maintain social distance, wear masks, keep well hydrated by taking water and fluids and exercise," the CAS said.