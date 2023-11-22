The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

Amos Robi

Beyond the sleek aesthetics and privacy it provides, tinted windows offer a range of benefits that contribute to the overall well-being of your car.

A car window's being tinted
A car window's being tinted

Tinting car windows has evolved from being a mere style statement to a practical choice that can significantly enhance the longevity of your vehicle.

Recommended articles

Beyond the sleek aesthetics and privacy it provides, tinted windows offer a range of benefits that contribute to the overall well-being of your car.

In this article, we'll delve into the top 10 ways tinted windows can increase your car's longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Window tinting serves as a shield against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, safeguarding your car's interior from sun-induced damage.

This protection extends to the dashboard, seats, and other surfaces, preventing fading and cracking over time.

Tinted windows act as a barrier against the sun's heat, preserving your car's interior materials.

By reducing exposure to intense sunlight, tinting helps prevent fading, warping, and cracking of surfaces, ensuring your car's interior stays in top-notch condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solar heat blocked by tinted windows doesn't just protect your interior; it also keeps the overall temperature inside the car lower.

This temperature control prevents excessive heat-related stress on your vehicle's components, contributing to a longer lifespan.

Interior of a car
Interior of a car Comedian Oga Obinna gifts himself brand new car Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Tinted windows minimize glare from the sun and other reflective surfaces, reducing strain on your eyes during driving.

By enhancing visibility and minimizing eye fatigue, tinted windows contribute to safer driving conditions and less wear on your eyes.

Tinted windows not only provide privacy for you and your belongings but also deter potential thieves by limiting their view inside.

This added layer of security protects your car and its contents, contributing to the overall safety of your vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event of an accident, tinted windows can play a crucial role in safety. The film used in window tinting helps hold shattered glass together, minimizing the risk of injuries caused by flying glass shards.

While aesthetics may seem secondary to practicality, the sleek and sophisticated appearance of tinted windows adds a polished touch to your car's overall look. A well-maintained exterior contributes to the perceived value and longevity of your vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinted windows not only reduce external glare but also minimize interior glare on surfaces like your dashboard and windshield. This not only enhances your driving experience but also reduces wear on your car's interior components.

Prospective buyers often appreciate the added benefits that come with professionally tinted windows. A well-maintained tint job can contribute to the overall appeal and resale value of your vehicle.

By reducing the need for excessive air conditioning to cool down a hot car, tinted windows contribute to energy efficiency. This not only benefits the environment but also reduces the strain on your car's cooling system, potentially extending its lifespan.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

Sam Altman is set to return as the CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman is set to return as the CEO of OpenAI

Treasury CS makes radical shift by returning to Kibaki-era loans

Treasury CS makes radical shift by returning to Kibaki-era loans

Satya Nadella says OpenAI should've 'consulted' Microsoft before firing Sam Altman

Satya Nadella says OpenAI should've 'consulted' Microsoft before firing Sam Altman

World Bank pledges Sh1.8 trillion for Kenya days after Sh142.8 billion IMF loan

World Bank pledges Sh1.8 trillion for Kenya days after Sh142.8 billion IMF loan

Kenyans abroad send home extra Sh2.3 billion defying previous trends

Kenyans abroad send home extra Sh2.3 billion defying previous trends

Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

Kenya’s stock market losses: An expert view on why & how to reverse it

Kenya’s stock market losses: An expert view on why & how to reverse it

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kathryne Maundu

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

Trade Intelligence’s Andrea Ellens with Chandarana Supermarket’s Head of Business Development, Sameer Shah, and Data Analyst Gordon Rogo

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

A collage of Kenyan businessman Bharat Thakrar, Steve Jobs and Sam Altman

Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndungu speaking during a media briefing

Treasury CS makes radical shift by returning to Kibaki-era loans