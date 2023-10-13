The sports category has moved to a new website.

2024 Mazda CX-5 fuel consumption & power options

Fabian Simiyu

Learn about fuel consumption & power options in 2024 Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5, a mid-size SUV, caters to those who appreciate a vehicle that not only serves as practical daily transportation but also offers an enjoyable driving experience.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 retails for Sh4.4 million.

The first-class materials and impeccable layout of the CX-5 impart a sense of luxury. It distinguishes itself with a floor-hinged accelerator pedal, a departure from the more common suspended version above the floor.

The well-crafted steering wheel is perfectly aligned with the driver, avoiding the slight angle offset.

Furthermore, all front-seat armrests share the same height, ensuring optimal comfort. However, some compromises are evident in this compact package: during our testing, the CX-5 accommodated just nine carry-on suitcases behind the rear seats.

Mazda CX-5 SE-L LUX NAV Diesel 22 Interior
Mazda CX-5 SE-L LUX NAV Diesel 22 Interior Pulse Live Kenya

Despite this limitation, the storage bay features a flat load floor. Inside the cabin, various nooks and crannies provide storage for smartphones and other small items.

Notably, the centre console offers a deep tray at the front and a handy bin with a removable shelf.

The CX-5 comes equipped with a standard 187-horsepower four-cylinder engine that exhibits exceptional throttle response, making it feel more spirited than its actual performance figures suggest, particularly during city driving and stop-and-go situations.

However, its limitations become evident at higher speeds, such as when attempting to pass other vehicles or merge onto the freeway, where it may feel somewhat underpowered.

Mazda engine
Mazda engine Pulse Live Kenya
One of the notable features of the CX-5 is its electrically assisted steering, which offers gratifying and responsive handling.

During our evaluation of the Signature model, we found the brake pedal to be reassuring, delivering a sense of control without any noticeable delay or overly sensitive response when applying the brakes.

This combination of performance attributes makes the CX-5 a well-rounded choice for a variety of driving scenarios.

The Mazda CX-5 offers two engine options, each with its own set of fuel economy ratings.

The base 2.5-litre engine delivers an impressive 12km per litre providing a balanced blend of efficiency for urban driving

Meanwhile, the more potent turbocharged engine, designed for those seeking enhanced performance, still manages respectable fuel efficiency with ratings of 10km per litre in the city and 14km per litre on the highway.

Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5 Pulse Live Kenya

This diversity in powertrains allows drivers to choose the right combination of performance and fuel economy that suits their driving needs.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature stands out with a compelling and irresistible aesthetic.

Its striking appearance is defined by a fresh front grille design, boasting an elegant Gunmetal Finish complemented by silver accents adorning the side mirrors and bumpers.

The captivating look is further enhanced with a set of 19” Silver Metallic alloy wheels, making a statement that beckons to be driven. This Mazda CX-5 truly combines style and substance.

For the 2024 model year, Mazda introduced the Carbon Turbo trim level to its CX-5 lineup.

The CX-5 Carbon Turbo is readily identifiable by its distinctive Zircon Sand brown paint and black accent elements, which extend to the wheels and mirror caps.

This particular trim level is equipped with the optional 256-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-litre inline-four engine, coupled with all-wheel drive, enhancing the CX-5's performance and providing an exciting option for enthusiasts seeking a blend of style and power.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

