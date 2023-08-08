List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

This shift signifies the country's progress towards self-sufficiency and economic growth, as local manufacturers respond to the unique needs and preferences of the Kenyan consumer base.

From compact cars designed for urban commutes to robust vehicles built to tackle rugged terrains, the list of vehicles manufactured in Kenya has been expanding, offering a diverse range of options.

These locally produced vehicles not only contribute to the growth of the automotive industry but also reflect Kenya's ambition to position itself as a hub for innovation and manufacturing in the region.

In this evolving context, exploring the list of vehicles manufactured in Kenya and their corresponding prices provides insights into the nation's commitment to fostering domestic industry and meeting the demands of its citizens.

Mobius 2

In the year 2015, a new chapter unfolded in Kenya's automotive evolution with the unveiling of Mobius Motors' pioneering creation: the first generation of their locally assembled marvel, the Mobius 2.

This marked a pivotal moment not only for the company but for the nation's aspirations of crafting vehicles attuned to its unique landscape and needs.

Enter the Mobius 2, an SUV designed with a purpose.

Its robust presence and utilitarian design weren't just about aesthetics; they were tailored to navigate the challenging terrains that define much of Kenya's topography.

With a keen eye on the rural populace, the company's focus was clear, to provide a vehicle that wasn't just an asset, but a reliable companion across the diverse geographies that paint the Kenyan canvas.

The Mobius 2, with its price ranging from Sh1.5 million to Sh1.9 million, encapsulates more than just monetary value. It signifies accessibility, offering a ticket to mobility and empowerment.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

In 2016, a pivotal moment unfolded in Kenya's industrial landscape with the inauguration of the first-ever Volkswagen production plant in Thika, nestled within the picturesque Kiambu County.

This marked a remarkable stride forward for the nation's manufacturing capabilities, showcasing its potential to establish itself as a key player in the global automotive arena.

During this momentous occasion, former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, the nation's leader, embraced the role of an automotive enthusiast as he test-drove the inaugural Volkswagen Polo Vivo model, a quintessential five-seater saloon car, manufactured right within the borders.

Pulse Live Kenya

The maiden Volkswagen Polo Vivo, with an initial price tag of Ksh1.65 million, symbolised not only a practical mode of transportation but also a symbol of Kenya's growing industrial prowess.

Over the years, the car's value has appreciated, currently standing at an estimated Sh2.5 million.

This shift in price is more than just monetary; it reflects the vehicle's evolving features, technological advancements, and the attachment customers have developed for this locally produced gem.

Mobius 3

Mobius Motors Kenya embarked on its automotive journey from the vibrant coastal city of Mombasa, where the seeds of innovation were first sown.

However, as the company's vision expanded, it transitioned its operations to the bustling capital of Nairobi, a strategic move that exemplified its commitment to driving forward and meeting the demands of an evolving automotive landscape.

The turning point arrived in August 2021 when Mobius Motors unveiled its latest creation—the Mobius 3.

Pulse Live Kenya

This SUV wasn't just another addition to the market; it was a statement of purpose, a synthesis of meticulous design and practical functionality.

With a price tag of Sh3.95 million (exclusive of VAT), the Mobius 3 positioned itself as more than a mere vehicle; it positioned itself as a solution.

BJ 50

In the town of Nyahururu, a remarkable innovator named Samwel Njogu has carved his own path, unveiling a unique creation that's redefining transportation in Laikipia.

At the core of his ingenuity lies the four-wheeled Tuk-Tuk, a testament to Njogu's relentless pursuit of a dream that began with a spark of inspiration.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Tuk-Tuk, a blend of innovation and resourcefulness, is more than a mere vehicle—it's a catalyst for change.

With a price tag of Sh450K, it embodies accessibility, offering a solution that bridges the gap between affordability and utility.

Proton saga

In a significant stride towards bolstering the nation's automotive industry, former President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated a momentous occasion—the launch of the first-ever fully locally assembled Proton Saga sedan.

This milestone event took place at Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA), a proud subsidiary of Simba Corporation Limited.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Proton Saga, a jewel of engineering and design, heralds a new era of accessible excellence.