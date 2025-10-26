China-U.S. rivalry turns Kenya’s Mrima Hill into battleground for global powers

As the rollout of China's comprehensive rare earth export controls policy draws closer, global automakers and manufacturers are in a rush to ship supplies and source for alternative sources of the vital minerals and Kenya is emerging as a place of interest.

China which is home to world’s largest deposits of rare earth minerals, has increasingly restricted access and the export of the same with new policies set to take effect on November 8.

With manufacturing and technology powering most economies across the globe, industrial giants have been forced to look elsewhere for the minerals needed for high-tech and low-carbon industries as the Asian nation tightens its grip on these vital elements.

This has seen securing critical minerals turn into a significant aspect of diplomacy as was evident in recent deal between the U.S and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal which was signed in June 2025 gave the U.S access to the DRC's critical minerals with critics noting that it prioritised America’s interests over long-term stability and prosperity of the African nation that has been plagued by conflicts for decades.

External parties have been linked to the conflict and accused of taking advantage of the political instability and the lack of government control in several areas to strike deals with rebels to mine and smuggle minerals.

Mrima Hill: Home of untapped minerals valued at 62.4 billion USD

Mrima Hill along the Kenyan coast has attracted the interest of foreign players keen extracting rare earth minerals, including niobium valued at $62.4 billion.

An AI-generated image of trucks at a mine for illustration purposes

ADVERTISEMENT

The valuation which was done by Cortec Mining Kenya, a subsidiary of UK and Canada-based Pacific Wildcat Resources in 2013 has turned the hill that occupies about 390 acres into the next battlefront for global powers and interests.

Locals are however wary of the possibility of being shortchanged as land speculators, foreigners, brokers and local actors flock the hill for a piece of the prize.

In June this year, Marc Dillard who serving as the interim U.S ambassador to Kenya visited Mrima Hills, underscoring the scramble for what lies beneath the ground.

Chinese nationals have also attempted to access the hill but were turned back by locals who have mobilized themselves to guard the resources from anyone who may want to shortchange them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Culture, religion, environment & economic interests

The hill is a religious site for the local Digo community and houses shrines that have been used for worship for centuries.

It is also a cornerstone of the community’s economy as it has supported farming and livelihoods, but this could change with economic interests mounting with the scramble for the minerals heating up.

The lush forest and vegetation is also home to several species at risk of losing their habitat due to human activity.

Court cases, claims of bribery & controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

The scramble dates back to several years with court cases, allegations of extortion and suspicion by locals who are living in fear of eviction and believe powerful persons are keen on cutting deals that will see them miss out on the proceeds of mining.

Cortec Mining Kenya was granted a mining license but this was cancelled in 2013 in controversial circumstances that ended in court.

The company told the court that the mining license was cancelled after it refused to pay bribes to Najib Balala who was the Mining Cabinet Secretary at the time, allegations that Balala denied.

Kenya cited environmental and licensing irregularities as the reason for canceling the license.