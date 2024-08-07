The sports category has moved to a new website.

CBK announces updated banknotes with enhanced security features [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

CBK says the changes will affect Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, Sh500, and Sh1,000 bank notes

Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge and President William Ruto during the launch of the DhowCSD on Tuesday, September 11, 2023
Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge and President William Ruto during the launch of the DhowCSD on Tuesday, September 11, 2023

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has unveiled a new series of banknotes, featuring enhanced security elements and updated design aspects.

The announcement, made in a press release on Wednesday, highlighted significant changes to the fifty shillings (Sh50), one hundred shillings (Sh100), two hundred shillings (Sh200), five hundred shillings (Sh500), and one thousand shillings (Sh1,000) denominations.

In accordance with Article 231 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 22 (2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, the CBK is authorised to issue currency.

CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge
CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge Pulse Live Kenya
The latest series, starting with the Sh1,000 note, incorporates several new features:

  1. Signatures: The banknotes now bear the signatures of Kamau Thugge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Chris Kiptoo, Principal Secretary of the National Treasury, and the current year of print, 2024.
  2. Security Threads: A significant addition is the introduction of new security threads with colour-changing effects, unique to each denomination, enhancing the notes' security.

These updates aim to bolster the banknotes' security and make them more difficult to counterfeit.

The CBK explained that the new notes would circulate alongside those issued in the 2019 series, with all previous denominations remaining legal tender.

The rollout will begin with the Sh1,000 notes, with other denominations to follow in the coming months.

CBK announces new banknotes with enhanced security features
CBK announces new banknotes with enhanced security features CBK announces new banknotes with enhanced security features Pulse Live Kenya

The CBK also detailed that the new notes have retained their previous design elements but have introduced modern security features, including tactile elements for the visually impaired and color-shifting threads visible when tilted.

The updated banknotes are expected to provide greater security and longevity in circulation.

The CBK assures the public that all banknotes currently in circulation are valid and will continue to be accepted in all transactions.

Here are the key features:

  1. When you run your fingers over the note, you can feel the word "KENYA" embossed, providing a tactile feature to identify the authenticity of the banknote.
  2. The denomination value "1000" is also embossed, adding another layer of tactile security.
  3. The edge of the note has a distinct texture that can be felt, making it easier to identify by touch.
Kenyan currency
Kenyan currency Pulse Live Kenya
  1. When held up to the light, a watermark shows a perfect lion's head, the text "CBK," and the value of the banknote, ensuring the note's authenticity.
  2. The security thread appears as a continuous line when viewed against the light, providing a visible and verifiable security feature.
  1. When tilted at an angle, the security thread changes color, making it difficult to replicate and easy to verify.
  2. The golden band shows the value of the banknote and is visible under ultraviolet (UV) light, adding another layer of security that is not easily seen with the naked eye.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

