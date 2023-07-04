Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

The Public Service Commission released the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of Central Bank of Kenya Chairperson including Andrew Musangi
Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Central Bank of Kenya Act, the Commission initiated the application process, inviting qualified individuals to apply for the prestigious role.
The shortlisting exercise has now been concluded, and the following candidates have been selected for further evaluation:
- Abdikadir Omar Aden
- John O. Konchellah
- James Gituro Wahome
- Thomas L. Mwadeghu
- Andrew Mukite Musangi
- James T. Y. Lopoyetum
The interviews will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Public Service Commission located on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.
Candidates are required to arrive at least fifteen minutes before their scheduled interview time.
Document Verification and Requirements
Shortlisted candidates must bring the original copies of the following documents for verification:
- National Identity Card
- Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts
- Any other supporting documents and testimonials
- Current and Valid Clearances from the following bodies:
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Higher Education Loans Board
- A Registered Credit Reference Bureau
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate)
- Printed Online Self-declaration Application Acknowledgement Receipt or a Self-Declaration Form duly stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for this job application
Letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates with degrees from foreign universities
Recommendation from relevant professional bodies and associations, if applicable.
Public Participation
The Public Service Commission invites members of the public to provide any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates.
Individuals can submit sworn affidavits containing relevant details to the Secretary/CEO of the Commission, either in person at the Commission House on Harambe Avenue or online via hodrands@publicservice.go.ke.
The deadline for submitting information is 10th July, 2023.
