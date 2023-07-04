The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Denis Mwangi

Check out the list of shortlisted candidates for CBK Chairperson position

Andrew Mukite Musangi addressing a past press conference
Andrew Mukite Musangi addressing a past press conference

The Public Service Commission released the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of Central Bank of Kenya Chairperson including Andrew Musangi

Recommended articles

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Central Bank of Kenya Act, the Commission initiated the application process, inviting qualified individuals to apply for the prestigious role.

The shortlisting exercise has now been concluded, and the following candidates have been selected for further evaluation:

  1. Abdikadir Omar Aden
  2. John O. Konchellah
  3. James Gituro Wahome
  4. Thomas L. Mwadeghu
  5. Andrew Mukite Musangi
  6. James T. Y. Lopoyetum
ADVERTISEMENT
Central Bank of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi.
Central Bank of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi. (Financial Times) Pulse Live Kenya

The interviews will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Public Service Commission located on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

Candidates are required to arrive at least fifteen minutes before their scheduled interview time.

Shortlisted candidates must bring the original copies of the following documents for verification:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. National Identity Card
  2. Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts
  3. Any other supporting documents and testimonials
  4. Current and Valid Clearances from the following bodies:
  • Kenya Revenue Authority
  • Higher Education Loans Board
  • A Registered Credit Reference Bureau
  • Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate)
  • Printed Online Self-declaration Application Acknowledgement Receipt or a Self-Declaration Form duly stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for this job application

Letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates with degrees from foreign universities

Recommendation from relevant professional bodies and associations, if applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Service Commission invites members of the public to provide any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates.

Individuals can submit sworn affidavits containing relevant details to the Secretary/CEO of the Commission, either in person at the Commission House on Harambe Avenue or online via hodrands@publicservice.go.ke.

The deadline for submitting information is 10th July, 2023.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania finds an increased market base in Iran

Tanzania finds an increased market base in Iran

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Nigeria launches ambitious tax reforms to boost tax base through informal trade

Nigeria launches ambitious tax reforms to boost tax base through informal trade

Kenya Airways' cost-effective fleet strategy takes flight

Kenya Airways' cost-effective fleet strategy takes flight

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Charlene Ruto shares details of her new agribusiness venture [Photos]

Charlene Ruto shares details of her new agribusiness venture [Photos]

Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces the possibility of a new lawsuit

Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces the possibility of a new lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates

Ruto gives nod for Bill Gates' regional offices in Nairobi

Modern city with smart 5G wireless communication network concept

5G as a catalyst for economic opportunities & innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa [OPINION]

ARC Ride's electric bikes

Benefits of using electric bikes over fuel-powered boda bodas

Charlene Ruto branding the location of her hives

Charlene Ruto shares details of her new agribusiness venture [Photos]