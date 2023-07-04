Chris Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi shortlisted for CBK Chairperson job [List]

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Central Bank of Kenya Act, the Commission initiated the application process, inviting qualified individuals to apply for the prestigious role.

The shortlisting exercise has now been concluded, and the following candidates have been selected for further evaluation:

Abdikadir Omar Aden John O. Konchellah James Gituro Wahome Thomas L. Mwadeghu Andrew Mukite Musangi James T. Y. Lopoyetum

The interviews will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Public Service Commission located on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

Candidates are required to arrive at least fifteen minutes before their scheduled interview time.

Document Verification and Requirements

Shortlisted candidates must bring the original copies of the following documents for verification:

National Identity Card Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts Any other supporting documents and testimonials Current and Valid Clearances from the following bodies:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

A Registered Credit Reference Bureau

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate)

Printed Online Self-declaration Application Acknowledgement Receipt or a Self-Declaration Form duly stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for this job application

Letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates with degrees from foreign universities

Recommendation from relevant professional bodies and associations, if applicable.

Public Participation

The Public Service Commission invites members of the public to provide any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates.

Individuals can submit sworn affidavits containing relevant details to the Secretary/CEO of the Commission, either in person at the Commission House on Harambe Avenue or online via hodrands@publicservice.go.ke.