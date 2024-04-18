Data shows number of locally assembled smartphones sold to Kenyans so far

Data from CS Owalo says that about 268,000 locally assembled smartphones have already been bought.

"As we speak, we have managed to churn out through this facility a total of 330,000 devices, out of which 268,000 have already been consumed. This means there is unlimited demand for these smart devices,” said Mr Owalo.

The device is being manufactured by the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited (EADAK).

ICT CS Eliud Owalo speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

This figure represents a significant chunk of the 330,000 devices that have been churned out from the facility so far.

The journey to this point began back in May 2023, when the President William Ruto first announced plans to facilitate the assembly of smartphones in Kenya.

The government set a target to roll out one million locally-assembled smartphones by July 2024.

This initiative saw the collaboration of telecommunication companies and international device manufacturers with the aim of producing smartphones at a cost as low as $50.

Fast forward to the end of October 2023, the state-of-the-art assembly plant was inaugurated in Athi River, Machakos, marking a historic leap towards enhancing digital literacy across Kenya.

This plant, a joint venture includes heavyweights like Safaricom and Jamii Telecommunications, alongside Chinese mobile device dealer Shenzhen TeleOne Technology.

The facility aims to churn out between 1.2 million and 1.4 million devices annually, directly contributing to the local economy through job creation and tech empowerment.

These devices were originally proposed at a price tag of $40 but hit the market at $50, a slight increase.

President William Ruto is shown a smart phones made at the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya factory in Athi River, Machakos during its launch on October 30, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

These efforts are aligned with the government's goal to not just make smart devices accessible but also to foster a digitally inclusive society.

This move is expected to have ripple effects, enhancing digital literacy, and connectivity, and opening up a multitude of economic opportunities for the Kenyans.