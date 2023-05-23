The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Inside CS Kuria's proposal for all businesses to pay mandatory Sh50K KNCCI fee

Denis Mwangi

Trade CS Moses Kuria said the proposal will be sent to Cabinet soon for approval

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria

The government is considering making membership in the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) mandatory for all registered businesses in the country.

Recommended articles

According to Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, the ministry plans to present a proposal to the Cabinet within the next 30 days, seeking approval for the activation of mandatory registration and annual membership charges.

Under the proposed scheme, businesses would be required to pay a minimum annual membership fee of Sh50,000.

However, the fees vary depending on the category of the business. The charges range from Sh50,000 Shillings for the enterprise category to Sh5 million for the patron category.

ADVERTISEMENT
Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria during a past media briefing
Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Kuria emphasized that mandatory registration and membership will play a crucial role in streamlining Kenya's vast informal business sector.

By bringing these businesses into the formal economy, the government aims to facilitate stronger linkages with global markets and enhance opportunities for growth and expansion, according to the CS.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as a platform for businesses to network, collaborate, and access valuable resources and information.

Making membership mandatory would ensure that businesses benefit from the Chamber's services and contribute to the development of the country's economic landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Number of Kenyan bank accounts with over Sh100K - CBK report

However, the proposal has generated mixed reactions from the business community.

While some believe that mandatory registration would provide legitimacy and credibility, others express concerns about the financial burden it may impose, especially on small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government's move reflects its commitment to promote formalization and create a conducive business environment in Kenya.

By encouraging businesses to join the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the government aims to foster growth, support entrepreneurship, and enable businesses to thrive in both local and global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

As the proposal awaits cabinet approval, businesses across the country eagerly anticipate the final decision.

If passed, the mandatory registration and annual membership fees would mark a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen the business sector and pave the way for enhanced collaboration and economic growth in Kenya.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghana's Central Bank maintains key interest rate at 29.5% as inflation continues to fall

Ghana's Central Bank maintains key interest rate at 29.5% as inflation continues to fall

Inside CS Kuria's proposal for all businesses to pay mandatory Sh50K KNCCI fee

Inside CS Kuria's proposal for all businesses to pay mandatory Sh50K KNCCI fee

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

FDI in East Africa grows with Chinese and Indian investments

FDI in East Africa grows with Chinese and Indian investments

See how the Ugandan government cost itself Sh2.8 trillion ($751 million) loss

See how the Ugandan government cost itself Sh2.8 trillion ($751 million) loss

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

AFDB grants $345 Million to Egypt to boost its access to Chinese bonds

AFDB grants $345 Million to Egypt to boost its access to Chinese bonds

Nairobi, 2 more counties suspected to have received condemned sugar

Nairobi, 2 more counties suspected to have received condemned sugar

Tanzania targets Chinese tourism market to boost visitor numbers

Tanzania targets Chinese tourism market to boost visitor numbers

Pulse Sports

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge displays a roll of shredded old generation Sh1,000 banknotes at a presss conference in Nairobi on October 2, 2019. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Number of Kenyan bank accounts with over Sh100K - CBK report

A customer wearing a protective face mask exits a Safaricom Plc store in central Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Safaricom announces disruption of 10 services for 5 hours [List]

Sugar in a dsih

Nairobi, 2 more counties suspected to have received condemned sugar

HustleSasa Co-Founders pose for a photo with Creative Co-Founders, Sauti Sol, and other creatives during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian

Empowering creatives: HustleSasa receives Sh12M funding for new Digital Incubator