RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

DP Gachagua meets energy tycoons in Karen

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua pushes for investments in green industrialization during high-profile meeting with energy sector investors

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated the government's dedication to harnessing Kenya's abundant renewable energy resources.

DP Gachagua held a meeting with investors from the energy sector at his official residence in Karen on Thursday, January 18.

This engagement was focused on cultivating partnerships with prominent renewable energy companies, including Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa), and Eurus Energy (Japan), all of which are eager to maximize Kenya's potential in clean power.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)
In the meeting attended by Principal Secretary Alex Wachira from the State Department for Energy, Deputy President Gachagua underscored the crucial role that renewable energy plays in the country's pursuit of green industrialization, a key agenda of President William Ruto's administration.

Hewani Energy is a renewable energy company jointly owned by Seriti Green and Eurus Energy. Seriti Green holds a significant 75% share, with Eurus Energy owning the remaining 25%.

READ: Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Eurus Energy and Seriti Green boast an extensive track record of securing both debt and equity finance for renewable energy projects worldwide.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)
Eurus Energy, with a diverse portfolio spanning Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, manages approximately 4GW of operating projects across 15 countries on five continents.

This strategic partnership aligns with the Ruto Administration's vision for sustainable and diversified energy sources.

Hewani Energy employs industry-leading technologies such as the atmospheric wind modeling and energy analysis tool, Windscape.

READ: $4.48 billion deals Kenya has secured to develop green projects

This tool enables wind engineers to identify optimal locations for wind farms globally, providing Hewani Energy with a competitive edge and rapid growth potential.

Deputy President Gachagua emphasized the government's commitment to fostering collaborations that advance Kenya's renewable energy sector.

The meeting with these global industry leaders signifies a significant step toward realizing a sustainable and green future for the nation.

