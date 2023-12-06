The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto announces that Kenya has slowed down any investment in oil exploration

President William Ruto at COP 28
President William Ruto at COP 28

President William Ruto has put the brakes on Kenya’s quest to join the list of countries that export oil.

Recommended articles

President Ruto was speaking during an interview on CNN during the recent climate action conference (COP28) in Dubai.

He said Kenya was moving towards sustainability and becoming a powerhouse in renewable energy.

“This is not something that's going to happen overnight. For Kenya, our target is to have all renewable energy by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have slowed down any investment in fossil fuel in Kenya. We don’t have any fossil fuel resources at the moment. All we have we have is the normal fuel that we import from everywhere else,” he said.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto affirmed that the government was investing heavily in e-mobility and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Kenya is set to decide on the fate of the Turkana oil project, with the government reviewing Tullow Oil's Field Development Plan (FDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDP outlines the oilfield development, production forecasts, and infrastructure plans. If approved, the project could proceed, but economic viability is crucial.

During the CNN interview, President Ruto also welcomed the decision to create a ‘loss and damage’ fund to compensate struggling countries for the effects of climate change.

In the agreement, wealthy states and major polluters will put millions of dollars towards a fund that will in turn distribute funds to the counties harmed by climate change.

The fund will be administered by the World Bank and has already received pledges of US$430 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya has also launched a plan that seeks to accelerate economic green growth in Africa.

The Africa Green Industrialization initiative is expected to scale up green industries across the continent.

It will also promote climate mitigation and adaptation.

“It marks a huge stride towards the realisation of the Nairobi Declaration,” said President William Ruto.

President William Ruto with other leaders during the launch of the Africa Green Industrialization plan in Dubai
President William Ruto with other leaders during the launch of the Africa Green Industrialization plan in Dubai President William Ruto with other leaders during the launch of the Africa Green Industrialization plan in Dubai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the landmark step will further activate the private sector-led scaling-up of green industrial clusters in the region.

President Ruto made the remarks during the Initiative’s launch in Dubai on the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop28).

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth & why she was arrested in Mombasa

Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth & why she was arrested in Mombasa

UDA MP Silvanus Osoro suffers the wrath of angry MPs [Video]

UDA MP Silvanus Osoro suffers the wrath of angry MPs [Video]

YouTuber jailed for 6 months after deliberately crashing plane for views

YouTuber jailed for 6 months after deliberately crashing plane for views

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead