Egyptian firm unveils new locally assembled matatu in Kenya [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

New-look locally assembled matatu ready to hit Kenyan roads

The King Long Kingwin XMQ6520 vehicle was launched on November 25, 2023
Egyptian automobile company GB Auto has launched a new locally assembled matatu in the Kenyan market.

The King Long Kingwin XMQ6520 vehicle was launched on November 25 and is crafted to cater specifically to the unique requirements of the Kenyan market.

GB Auto was unveiled as the exclusive dealer for this new matau in Kenya.

The vehicle is manufactured by King Long, a subsidiary of Xiamen King Long Motors, Group Company Limited.

King Long is involved in the manufacture of large and medium buses, autonomous buses and chassis, special vehicles, trucks, and recreational vehicles.

GB Auto has been handling other vehicles in Kenya such as Volvo construction equipment and Eicher trucks and buses in the Kenyan market.

“The company's dedication to the Kenyan market encompasses a wide range of vehicles designed for passengers, public transportation, and goods logistics. This initiative is poised to elevate and transform the mobility experience within Kenya,” the company said in a statement.

GB Auto added that this investment reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the Kenyan automobile market.

The company looks forward to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in Kenya and building lasting partnerships with local stakeholders.

The matatu industry in Kenya has long been a vital component of the country's transportation network, providing essential services to millions of Kenyans.

The industry, which largely consists of privately owned 14 or 25-seater vehicles, plays a significant role in the movement of people, goods, and services across the country.

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi
The matatu industry is a major source of employment, providing opportunities directly to drivers, conductors, and stage managers, as well as indirectly to mechanics, vehicle bodybuilders, and electricians.

Matatus offer a more affordable mode of transport compared to taxis, making them accessible to a wide range of Kenyans.

They have an elaborate network of routes that makes them a cheaper option for commuters.

The matatu industry has become a part of Kenyan culture, with vehicle owners modifying cars into more attractive and unique designs, reflecting various themes and trends.

This has contributed to the industry's popularity and its integration into the society.

