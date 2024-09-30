The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Denis Mwangi

EPRA ordered the closure of 13 petrol stations while four received various types of penalties

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has taken stern action against 17 fuel stations across Kenya for selling adulterated or export-bound motor fuels in the local market.

Recommended articles

In an monitoring effort from July to September 2024, EPRA conducted 5,854 tests at 1,321 sites, revealing that 1.29% of the sampled stations were non-compliant.

The violations ranged from selling super petrol with high sulphur content to offering fuel meant for export to local customers.

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills a car with fuel (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Other breaches included the sale of diesel contaminated with domestic kerosene and petrol smuggled from neighboring countries.

As a consequence of these infractions, the affected fuel stations faced various penalties, including complete shutdowns and financial penalties reaching up to Sh304,806.

READ: EPRA issues 4 guidelines to identify counterfeit LPG gases rising in the market

EPRA’s regulatory responsibility, under Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019, is to prevent the adulteration and illegal sale of export-bound fuels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority regularly tests petroleum products across the country to uphold fuel quality standards and prevent illegal trade.

During the last quarter, they achieved a high compliance rate of 98.71%, with most stations adhering to the set regulations.

However, the cases of non-compliance have prompted a strict regulatory crackdown, resulting in several closures and imposed penalties.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Pulse Live Kenya

To enforce compliance and maintain fuel standards, EPRA has established a hotline (0709 366 000) for the public to report any suspected cases of fuel adulteration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority also provides an SMS service at 40850 and a USSD code (*363#) to facilitate easy reporting of suspected illegal fuel trading activities.

This monitoring ensures that only safe and quality motor fuels are available in the market.

No. Test Date Name of Station County Physical Location Nature of Non-Compliance Status as at 1st July 2024 to 27th September 2024
1 12.07.2024 Safari Oil Service Station Kajiado Kimalat Area Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur Station closed
2 15.07.2024 Prijam Filling Station, Mureru Nyeri Mureru, Naromoru Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur Station closed
3 17.07.2024 Mari Filling Station Kiambu Gathage Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export Reopened after paying KShs 115,990 in taxes and penalties
4 17.07.2024 Tawa Filling Station Makueni Tawa Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur Station closed
5 19.07.2024 Lengut Filling Station Uasin Gishu Lengut Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene Station closed
6 20.07.2024 Re-Fresh Up Energy Filling Station Uasin Gishu Talket Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with domestic kerosene Station closed
7 05.08.2024 Bendera Service Station West Pokot Kapenguria Offering for sale Super Petrol meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene Reopened after paying KShs 304,806 in taxes and penalties
8 07.08.2024 Green Field Service Station Kilifi Kanamai Offering for sale Super Petrol suspected to be smuggled Super Petrol Pump sealed
9 13.08.2024 Sikhendu Filling Station Trans Nzoia Sikhendu Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene Station closed
10 13.08.2024 Home Depot Filling Station Trans Nzoia Kiminini Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export Reopened after paying KShs 152,306 in taxes and penalties
11 15.08.2024 Chombo Filling Station Elgeyo Marakwet Chepkorio Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene Station closed
12 20.08.2024 Birgen Filling Station, Mulot Narok Mulot Offering for sale Diesel containing high Sulphur Station closed
13 24.08.2024 Top Energy Filling Station, Ombeyi Market Kisumu Ombeyi Market Offering for sale Super Petrol with high Sulphur, adulterated with kerosene Station closed
14 26.08.2024 Robinson Filling Station Nandi Labuiwyo Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene Station closed
15 17.09.2024 Murinya Filling Station, Murinya Meru Murinya Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export Station closed
16 19.09.2024 Elijah Filling Station, Kipkona Meru Kipkona Offering for sale domestic kerosene adulterated with non-marked fuel Station closed
17 26.09.2024 Suntone Service Station Busia Bumala Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene Station closed
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Speakers at the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Stakeholder Forum held at the KICC

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya