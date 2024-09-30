EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has taken stern action against 17 fuel stations across Kenya for selling adulterated or export-bound motor fuels in the local market.
EPRA ordered the closure of 13 petrol stations while four received various types of penalties
In an monitoring effort from July to September 2024, EPRA conducted 5,854 tests at 1,321 sites, revealing that 1.29% of the sampled stations were non-compliant.
The violations ranged from selling super petrol with high sulphur content to offering fuel meant for export to local customers.
Other breaches included the sale of diesel contaminated with domestic kerosene and petrol smuggled from neighboring countries.
As a consequence of these infractions, the affected fuel stations faced various penalties, including complete shutdowns and financial penalties reaching up to Sh304,806.
EPRA’s Monitoring Efforts
EPRA’s regulatory responsibility, under Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019, is to prevent the adulteration and illegal sale of export-bound fuels.
The authority regularly tests petroleum products across the country to uphold fuel quality standards and prevent illegal trade.
During the last quarter, they achieved a high compliance rate of 98.71%, with most stations adhering to the set regulations.
However, the cases of non-compliance have prompted a strict regulatory crackdown, resulting in several closures and imposed penalties.
To enforce compliance and maintain fuel standards, EPRA has established a hotline (0709 366 000) for the public to report any suspected cases of fuel adulteration.
The authority also provides an SMS service at 40850 and a USSD code (*363#) to facilitate easy reporting of suspected illegal fuel trading activities.
This monitoring ensures that only safe and quality motor fuels are available in the market.
|No.
|Test Date
|Name of Station
|County
|Physical Location
|Nature of Non-Compliance
|Status as at 1st July 2024 to 27th September 2024
|1
|12.07.2024
|Safari Oil Service Station
|Kajiado
|Kimalat Area
|Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur
|Station closed
|2
|15.07.2024
|Prijam Filling Station, Mureru
|Nyeri
|Mureru, Naromoru
|Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur
|Station closed
|3
|17.07.2024
|Mari Filling Station
|Kiambu
|Gathage
|Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export
|Reopened after paying KShs 115,990 in taxes and penalties
|4
|17.07.2024
|Tawa Filling Station
|Makueni
|Tawa
|Offering for sale Super Petrol containing high Sulphur
|Station closed
|5
|19.07.2024
|Lengut Filling Station
|Uasin Gishu
|Lengut
|Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene
|Station closed
|6
|20.07.2024
|Re-Fresh Up Energy Filling Station
|Uasin Gishu
|Talket
|Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with domestic kerosene
|Station closed
|7
|05.08.2024
|Bendera Service Station
|West Pokot
|Kapenguria
|Offering for sale Super Petrol meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene
|Reopened after paying KShs 304,806 in taxes and penalties
|8
|07.08.2024
|Green Field Service Station
|Kilifi
|Kanamai
|Offering for sale Super Petrol suspected to be smuggled
|Super Petrol Pump sealed
|9
|13.08.2024
|Sikhendu Filling Station
|Trans Nzoia
|Sikhendu
|Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene
|Station closed
|10
|13.08.2024
|Home Depot Filling Station
|Trans Nzoia
|Kiminini
|Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export
|Reopened after paying KShs 152,306 in taxes and penalties
|11
|15.08.2024
|Chombo Filling Station
|Elgeyo Marakwet
|Chepkorio
|Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export and contaminated with kerosene
|Station closed
|12
|20.08.2024
|Birgen Filling Station, Mulot
|Narok
|Mulot
|Offering for sale Diesel containing high Sulphur
|Station closed
|13
|24.08.2024
|Top Energy Filling Station, Ombeyi Market
|Kisumu
|Ombeyi Market
|Offering for sale Super Petrol with high Sulphur, adulterated with kerosene
|Station closed
|14
|26.08.2024
|Robinson Filling Station
|Nandi
|Labuiwyo
|Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene
|Station closed
|15
|17.09.2024
|Murinya Filling Station, Murinya
|Meru
|Murinya
|Offering for sale Diesel meant for Export
|Station closed
|16
|19.09.2024
|Elijah Filling Station, Kipkona
|Meru
|Kipkona
|Offering for sale domestic kerosene adulterated with non-marked fuel
|Station closed
|17
|26.09.2024
|Suntone Service Station
|Busia
|Bumala
|Offering for sale Diesel adulterated with kerosene
|Station closed