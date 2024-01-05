The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
EPRA issues 4 guidelines to identify counterfeit LPG gases rising in the market

Amos Robi

Counterfeit LPG poses a significant threat, as it increases the risk of leakage, explosions, or fires

Gas cylinders
Gas cylinders

The rise in counterfeit (Liquified Petroleum Gas) LPG has raised serious safety concerns, prompting the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to take action.

Counterfeit LPG poses a significant threat, as it may contain impurities or be of substandard quality, increasing the risk of leakage, explosions, or fires.

One of the primary risks associated with counterfeit LPG is its potential to burn inefficiently.

Unlike genuine gas, counterfeit LPG can lead to uneven cooking, incomplete combustion, and wasted energy. This not only impacts the cooking experience but also raises concerns about the overall safety and efficiency of gas appliances.

Moreover, counterfeit LPG may not adhere to environmental standards, releasing harmful emissions that contribute to air pollution.

The consequences of using such gas extend beyond individual safety to environmental concerns, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and vigilance among LPG users.

Gas cylinders for sale
Gas cylinders for sale

READ: Cabinet makes LPG piping mandatory in every housing project

To address this issue, EPRA has released essential guidelines for LPG users, emphasizing the importance of detection and the dangers associated with using fake gas.

In a recent video released by EPRA, practical ways to detect counterfeit LPG and address potential leakages were outlined.

EPRA advises consumers to purchase LPG cylinders exclusively from licensed sellers. During delivery, it is crucial to check for the company seal and safety cap. Cylinders with broken safety caps or lacking seals should not be accepted, as they may indicate potential counterfeit gas.

Additionally, EPRA recommends checking the due date of testing, marked on the inner side of the cylinder stay plate.

Consumers are urged not to accept cylinders if the due date has expired, ensuring that they receive gas cylinders that meet safety standards.

To further safeguard against potential leakages, EPRA suggests applying a soapy solution to the pipes connecting the cylinder to the stove.

A photo of a gas cylinder
A photo of a gas cylinder

READ: Dangers of converting your car to run on cooking gas

If there is a gas leak, bubbles will appear after applying the soap solution, indicating a potential hazard.

EPRA strongly advises against using open flames to detect leaks, emphasizing the importance of safety precautions.

