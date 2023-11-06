How 2 suspects vanished with lorry-full of Sh94M cash in Nairobi

The incident has sent shockwaves through Nairobi, leaving authorities and the business community on high alert.

According to the investigation manager at the security company, the daring heist unfolded around 6:00 am.

The culprits have been identified as the crew commander and the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The duo reportedly absconded with the substantial sum after dumping the vehicle, an Isuzu Canter in Lang’ata.

The missing funds were initially collected from the security company’s vault and were en route to a bank along Kenyatta Avenue.

The intended recipient was a supermarket, a business that now finds itself at the centre of this brazen theft.

Sources reveal that the suspects managed to slip away without the usual police escort.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't until the appointed time passed without any sign of the cash-in-transit vehicle that alarm bells began to ring.

The AP officers, who were stationed to provide security, were left baffled and concerned when the crew failed to arrive at the designated location.

Upon further investigation, the abandoned vehicle, stripped of its valuable cargo, was discovered at Dafarm in South C.

The authorities are now working to trace the whereabouts of the two suspects, launching a full-scale manhunt to apprehend them

The incident has sparked concerns about the security measures in place for cash transportation and has raised questions about potential insider involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The security company, the supermarket, and the bank are cooperating with law enforcement agencies to aid in the swift resolution of this unprecedented heist.