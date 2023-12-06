YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

The expansion marks a significant milestone in YouTube’s commitment to providing an enriched entertainment experience to users across diverse regions.

The new features will give users a one-of-a-kind exeprience for example the ability to listen offline and in the background.

Users will also have the chance to experience the app’s innovative features like the Smart Search function that helps users discover songs even with partial lyrics, an Activity Bar for quick navigation to playlists and personalized mixes, and an Explore Tab showcasing the best of new and popular music.

Additionally, the Related Tab offers a curated music experience based on the current listening choice, while Song Lyrics provide an interactive element synchronized with the music.

“Music is a powerful force that can unite people beyond their geographical and language barriers; It brings joy and elevates the psyche.

"We’re excited to bring YouTube Music to Kenya as this reinforces our commitment to provide individuals access to the music they love while exploring other interesting music preferences,” said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube.

YouTube Premium subscribers will also receive ad-free viewing, background play, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing.

Additionally, premium subscribers will automatically receive a premium version of YouTube Music, which enables them to listen to music offline and without ads on the standalone YouTube Music app.

YouTube Music (Individual) is priced at Sh419, while the YouTube Music Family plan costs Sh669.

For an inclusive package, the YouTube Premium Bundle is available at Sh499, and the YouTube Premium Family plan is at Sh949.