RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

Amos Robi

YouTube music has features like the Smart Search function that helps users discover songs even with partial lyrics

YouTube Premium
YouTube Premium

YouTube users in Kenya will now have access to more than 100 million official songs, along with an extensive catalogue of live performances, music videos, remixes, podcasts, and hard-to-find music thanks to the launch of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in YouTube’s commitment to providing an enriched entertainment experience to users across diverse regions.

The new features will give users a one-of-a-kind exeprience for example the ability to listen offline and in the background.

Users will also have the chance to experience the app’s innovative features like the Smart Search function that helps users discover songs even with partial lyrics, an Activity Bar for quick navigation to playlists and personalized mixes, and an Explore Tab showcasing the best of new and popular music.

YouTube Premium
YouTube Premium

Additionally, the Related Tab offers a curated music experience based on the current listening choice, while Song Lyrics provide an interactive element synchronized with the music.

“Music is a powerful force that can unite people beyond their geographical and language barriers; It brings joy and elevates the psyche.

"We’re excited to bring YouTube Music to Kenya as this reinforces our commitment to provide individuals access to the music they love while exploring other interesting music preferences,” said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube.

YouTube Premium subscribers will also receive ad-free viewing, background play, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing.

Additionally, premium subscribers will automatically receive a premium version of YouTube Music, which enables them to listen to music offline and without ads on the standalone YouTube Music app.

Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube
Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube

YouTube Music (Individual) is priced at Sh419, while the YouTube Music Family plan costs Sh669.

For an inclusive package, the YouTube Premium Bundle is available at Sh499, and the YouTube Premium Family plan is at Sh949.

YouTube Premium is all of YouTube and YouTube Music without interruptions. Along with the launch of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in Kenya, both services were also launched in Ghana and Senegal.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

