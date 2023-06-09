Infinix NOTE 30 series sets a new standard for smartphones in Kenya

This new release from Infinix is part of the brand's dedication to providing users with powerful and innovative devices that cater to their connectivity needs.

Impressive charging capabilities

One of the notable features of the Infinix NOTE 30 Series is its charging innovations. The flagship model, NOTE 30 Pro, supports a 68W All-Round FastCharge, enabling users to charge its 5000mAh battery from 1% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, it introduces a 15W wireless FastCharge, which is a remarkable feature for its price segment.

The NOTE 30 and NOTE 30 VIP models also support the 68W All-Round FastCharge, ensuring swift charging on the go.

These devices offer exceptional durability, surpassing the industry average by withstanding 1,000 full charging cycles while retaining 80% of their energy.

Lamu Governor H.E Issa Timamy at Infinix NOTE 30 Series Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Doubles up as a power bank

ADVERTISEMENT

The series introduces Infinix's all-in-one charging solution, incorporating the Reverse Charge feature that allows the device to function as a power bank for other devices in emergency situations.

Furthermore, the Bypass Charge filters the current to supply power directly to the main board, effectively controlling the phone's temperature and resulting in an average temperature drop of 2℃ - 7℃.

This advancement allows users to charge their devices while simultaneously enjoying gaming sessions without concerns of overheating.

The Intelligent Power E-IQ further enhances the charging experience with AI algorithms and security measures to protect against overcharging.

Additionally, the series fully supports PD 3.0, enabling fast charging of other smart devices alongside the user's NOTE 30 Series device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming & entertainment on the go

The NOTE 30 Series is designed to be an ideal companion for mobile entertainment enthusiasts.

The devices feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, enhanced by Infinix's Smart Refresh and Magellan Engine technologies.

These features allow the device to adjust the refresh rate based on the user's scenario, resulting in a smoother experience while conserving power.

Whether engaging in gaming or watching videos, the NOTE 30 Series' display enriches the viewing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, all models include an eye-care mode with TUV Rheinland Certification, ensuring users' eyes are protected during extended screen time.

Enhanced performance for everyday use

In terms of performance, the NOTE 30 Series is equipped with powerful internals designed to empower users to maximize their daily productivity.

The NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 4G models feature robust MediaTek Helio G99 processors, built with a 6nm process for energy efficiency and high performance.

The NOTE 30 5G model, on the other hand, offers lightning-fast speeds with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G processor and dual 5G SIM support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the NOTE 30 Pro incorporates Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling technology, utilizing a patented 10-layer material with a 2,000mm2 chamber area to keep the device cool even under intense usage.

The NOTE 30 Series proudly introduces the self-developed Ultra Power Signal (UPS) technology, specifically designed for weak signal environments.

This technology optimizes weak signal user scenarios, including areas with low signal strength, such as basements or suburban areas.

The UPS technology, through a new antenna design and proprietary algorithms, significantly enhances signal performance in terms of jitter, density, and weakness. It intelligently switches antennas, accelerates network speed, and reduces lag when using low-latency applications like gaming or streaming content.

As a result, users can enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted entertainment experience with up to a 40% increase in cellular signal strength and a 100% increase in WiFi signal strength in landscape mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capture every moment with clarity

The NOTE 30 Series has a triple camera system to deliver exceptional photography capabilities.

The flagship models, NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 VIP are equipped with a 1080MP ultra-high pixel primary camera, ensuring maximum sharpness and crystal-clear transparency in every shot.

Meanwhile, the NOTE 30 model features a 64MP primary camera to cater to different user preferences. Additionally, all three devices feature automatic colour gradation technology to enhance image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions such as backlighting or glare.

The camera capabilities of the NOTE 30 Series are further enhanced with features like Dual View Mode, allowing users to capture moments using both front and rear-facing cameras simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sky Remap feature enables users to adjust the sky in their photos, while the Street Photography Filter assists users in mastering the art of street photography.

These features provide users with the flexibility to capture stunning images that meet their specific requirements.

The NOTE 30 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera with Style Makeup, enabling users to showcase their multi-faceted personality in selfies.

Additional key features

The NOTE 30 Series offers ample memory configurations, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The devices also introduce Extended RAM technology, providing an equivalent of 16GB RAM for superior multitasking performance and enhanced storage capabilities.

Running on XOS 13, built on Android 13, the NOTE 30 Series delivers a sleek user interface with new sound design and motion graphics.

The XOS 13 also has upgraded features like PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, and Notepad, ensuring a personalized and intuitive user experience.

With the Multi-Functional Near Field Communication (NFC) feature, users can enjoy the convenience of short-range wireless technologies, such as sharing data or making contactless payments.

Pricing and availability

ADVERTISEMENT

The NOTE 30 VIP, NOTE 30 Pro, and NOTE 30 models will be available at competitive prices of Sh45,999, Sh33,999, and Sh27,999 respectively.

The devices come in three elegant colour options: Classic Black, Interstellar Blue, or Sunset Gold. Prices and availability may vary depending on the retailer, so interested buyers should check with their preferred vendors for specific details.

The Infinix NOTE 30 Series represents a significant leap forward in smartphone technology, offering users enhanced charging capabilities, immersive entertainment features, high-performance internals, and exceptional camera capabilities.