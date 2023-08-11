KEBS' revelation about not testing manufactured goods triggers public uproar

KEBS acting MD Esther Ngari made the revelation during an interrogation by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee on August 10.

The revelation has raised concerns about the safety and quality of products sold in Kenya, as KEBS is responsible for ensuring that products meet the required standards before they are released to the market.

According to the acting MD, KEBS only inspects manufacturers' premises and trust that producers adhere to regulations.

"Kindly note that it is the responsibility of the person manufacturing a product covered by a Kenya standard to comply with the requirements," Ms Ngari said.

"Issuance of the standardisation mark attests to an assessed capability to manufacture compliant products but does not transfer the responsibility for ensuring compliance of the specific products being manufactured in the assessed factory," she added.

The revelation by KEBS officials has led to an uproar among Kenyans, who are now questioning the effectiveness of the standards body in ensuring the safety and quality of products sold in the country.

The revelation by KEBS officials is also a blow to the government's efforts to promote local manufacturing and protect consumers from substandard and counterfeit products.

The government has been urging Kenyans to buy locally manufactured products to support the local economy and create jobs.

However, the revelation by KEBS officials has cast doubt on the quality of manufactured products, as they are not tested to ascertain their quality.

Earlier in the year the agency was in trouble following the release of a consignment of condemned sugar for public consumption.

The condemned sugar, consisting of 20,000 bags weighing 50 kilograms each, was imported into the country in 2018.

KEBS had deemed the consignment unfit for human consumption due to the absence of an expiry date specification.

Consequently, KEBS directed that the consignment be destroyed at the expense of the owner.

The consignment, instead of being appropriately disposed of, was irregularly diverted and released without adherence to proper procedures.