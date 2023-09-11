Blank Tape Levy: Kenyans to pay new tax from September 15

In a statement on September 11, KECOBO said that the Blank Tape Levy will come into effect from September 15, 2023.

The Blank Tape Levy is a fee collected on items that have the potential to be used for private copying of copyright-protected content.

It is a special tax or levy charged on purchases of recordable media such as mobile phones, CDs, DVDs, USB drives and the like.

These fees will be payable at two key points: at the point of entry into Kenya for imported goods and at the point of the initial local manufacture of such items.

Stock photo of people holding phones Pulse Live Kenya

The purpose of the blank tape levy is to compensate creators, performers, and record producers for the private copying of their protected works on analogue and digital phonograms, audiovisual, and other data carriers.

The income generated from this tax is typically allocated to the developers of "content" to compensate them for potential revenue lost when individuals make private copies of their works.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya plans to use part of the money raised through the Blank Tape Levy to enroll musicians into NHIF.

MCSK is looking to collect about Sh6 billion annually from the blank tape levy.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has also previously spoken about the levy, saying it will be used to support musicians and creatives.

CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"We are revamping the exercise of royalties collection because that is where the problem is. We are implementing a digital system that will help us collect the royalties digitally," Namwamba said in an interview in August.

Many Kenyans fear that the levy will drive up the cost of the affected items.

Below is a breakdown of the Blank Tape Levy