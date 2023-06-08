The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

Denis Mwangi

KRA is set to unleash a team of officers in its relentless pursuit of tax evaders

A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official inspects packages of liquor that were seized on January 8, 2019 at a residential estate in Nairobi. Photo credit: Tony Karumba /AFP via Getty Images
A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official inspects packages of liquor that were seized on January 8, 2019 at a residential estate in Nairobi. Photo credit: Tony Karumba /AFP via Getty Images

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been granted an additional Sh1.2 billion in funding to strengthen its workforce.

Recommended articles

The new hires will be expected to focus on intelligence gathering, identifying and apprehending tax evaders.

The proposal by Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee is part of the government's determined efforts to enhance revenue generation and reduce the dependency on borrowing.

By expanding its team, the KRA aims to enhance revenue collection from planned levies and intensify its pursuit of tax evaders across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury's objective for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning next month, is to raise a minimum of Sh400 billion in additional taxes.

President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns
President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns Pulse Live Kenya

The KRA, responsible for the majority of the government's cash flow, is projected to achieve revenue collections amounting to Sh2.43 trillion, surpassing the current target of Sh2.04 trillion for the fiscal year ending in June.

To achieve this ambitious goal, the Treasury plans to leverage the power of data and intergrate KRA systems with banks and mobile money platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

To combat tax evasion effectively, the KRA intends to enhance its surveillance capabilities.

The authority will deploy Internet-enabled cameras at excisable goods processing plants, enabling them to monitor and track activities more efficiently.

Furthermore, the full implementation of digital electronic tax registers (ETRs) will contribute to revenue growth by promoting transparency and accountability in the tax collection process.

READ: KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

Additionally, the KRA's enforcement unit has been actively utilizing various databases to pursue suspected tax evaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include scrutinizing bank statements, import records, motor vehicle registration details, Kenya Power records, water bills, and data from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) to identify individuals who may possess undisclosed assets, such as aircraft.

Furthermore, the KRA is using car registration information to uncover individuals who drive high-end vehicles yet have little evidence of substantial tax remittances.

The KRA has turned its attention to the rising importation of luxury goods and substantial investments in real estate, which have raised concerns about potential tax leaks.

By addressing this issue, the KRA could potentially tap into a significant revenue stream, yielding billions of shillings in additional income for the Exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT
KRA acting Commissioner General Rispah Simiyu
KRA acting Commissioner General Rispah Simiyu Pulse Live Kenya

The tax authority is actively seeking detailed information regarding suppliers and contractors engaged by county governments, as this could shed light on potential tax evasion schemes.

By establishing stronger linkages with external entities and utilizing sophisticated surveillance measures, the authority aims to curtail tax evasion and foster a culture of compliance among taxpayers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tony Elumelu’s investment across Africa and Business Impact

Tony Elumelu’s investment across Africa and Business Impact

Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

Kenya Power, Safaricom partner to launch Smart Poles in Nairobi

Kenya Power, Safaricom partner to launch Smart Poles in Nairobi

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

Legal action from Australia may threaten Cameroon-China joint project

KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Absa Bank announces mega-investment in off-grid solar energy

Absa Bank announces mega-investment in off-grid solar energy

This is unfair - Digital lenders push back against proposed 20% tax in Finance Bill 2023

This is unfair - Digital lenders push back against proposed 20% tax in Finance Bill 2023

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tusky supermarket Imara

Judge deals final blow against Tuskys

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge

Sylvia Mulinge's Biography: Education, career, family & net worth

Kenyan farmer plucking tea

Tea farmers to pocket Sh584.8M in dividends

Former Safaricom Board chair John Ngumi

John Ngumi explains resigning from Kenya Airways board