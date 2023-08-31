The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Kenyans hit by 2nd round of taxes from Finance Act 2023

Amos Robi

The creative and construction industries are among those that will be greatly affected by the new tax policies

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

As the clock strikes September 1, the second phase of new taxes introduced by the contentious Finance Act 2023 will take effect, reverberating across several industries and sectors.

Recommended articles

From cement and steel industries to digital assets and entertainment, the impact of these measures is set to reshape various facets of the economy.

Among the significant changes coming into play is the implementation of a 3 per cent tax on the sale of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, content, music, ebooks, and visual creations.

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu
Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: KRA to monitor mobile money transactions in real-time

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u says Kenya is undergoing significant growth in digital trade but the State is not receiving its share in the form of tax.

"Despite the multiple transactions and businesses going on in digital platforms and its advantages, the transactions are yet to reflect on the tax net," CS Njunguna says.

Additionally, the cost landscape in industries such as construction and manufacturing will witness shifts.

The manufacture of cement will bear the brunt of a 17.5 per cent Export and Investment Promotion Levy on imported clinker, a raw material crucial to production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finished iron and steel will also face the same levy, impacting the cost of construction. Imported paper, sacks, and bags will incur a 10 per cent export levy, affecting supply chains and pricing.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu chairing a meeting in December 2022
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu chairing a meeting in December 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet new KRA boss Humphrey Wattanga, KCSE best candidate, Havard graduate

However, the introduction of electronic tax systems marks a milestone with far-reaching implications. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) gains enhanced visibility into transactions and company stock levels, streamlining tax compliance.

The electronic tax invoice system (eTIMS) mandates the issuance of electronic invoices and the maintenance of stock records to ensure adherence to tax regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A noteworthy aspect of this change is the escalation of penalties for non-compliance. Businesses failing to adopt eTIMS could face fines of twice the tax value due, a substantial increase from the existing penalty of Sh100K.

KRA-Signage
KRA-Signage KRA-Signage Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to claim an income tax refund from KRA

The Kenya Revenue Authority will be expanding its tax net by leveraging on technology, to seal any tax gaps leading to revenue losses.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Mulongo, says Kenya may finally hit the 3 trillion shilling tax mark in the next financial year, with the enactment of the national tax policy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Gabon's coup triggers regional response as the African Union takes tough measures

Gabon's coup triggers regional response as the African Union takes tough measures

A timeline of coups in Africa over three years

A timeline of coups in Africa over three years

Uganda's economy sees impressive growth as trade deficits shrink and exports surge

Uganda's economy sees impressive growth as trade deficits shrink and exports surge

Ships belonging to foreign businesses are stranded in Gabon following the recent military coup

Ships belonging to foreign businesses are stranded in Gabon following the recent military coup

Kenyans hit by 2nd round of taxes from Finance Act 2023

Kenyans hit by 2nd round of taxes from Finance Act 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Kenya hikes government tender for foreign businesses up to Sh5 billion

Kenya hikes government tender for foreign businesses up to Sh5 billion

Jaswant Singh Rai's Biography: Late father’s multi-million empire, investments in Uganda and family

Jaswant Singh Rai's Biography: Late father’s multi-million empire, investments in Uganda and family

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa renovates his alma mater Ngaindeithia Primary School

Peter Ndegwa transforms little-known primary school he graduated from 40 years ago

Stock photo of people holding phones

KRA to monitor mobile money transactions in real time

Kenya Airways

History behind Kenya Airways being abbreviated as KQ & not KA

Prado TX (left) Prado TZ

Difference between Prado TX & TZ