KICC gets new CEO 2 years after Nana Gecaga's exit

This appointment, effective from March 16, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of KICC and Kenya's global positioning in the meetings industry.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua expressed confidence in Mwaura's ability to lead KICC into a new era of excellence.

He emphasised Mwaura's role in spearheading Kenya's conference tourism and positioning the country as a preferred destination for meetings on the global stage.

Mutua highlighted Mwaura's extensive experience in finance, administration, and corporate governance as assets that will drive KICC's growth and revenue generation.

Mwaura steps into this role following the departure of Nana Gecaga, who served as CEO for seven years before her exit in December 2022.

KICC new CEO James Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Gecaga's tenure saw significant achievements in advancing KICC's mission, and her departure marks the beginning of a new chapter for the institution.

Upon her exit, Patricia Ondeng served in the position in an acting capacity until Mwaura's appointment.

Mwaura's impressive academic background, including an MBA in Finance, a BBA in Accounting and Finance, an LLB, CPA (K), and CPS (K), coupled with over 19 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, positions him well to lead KICC into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Cabinet Secretary Mutua emphasised the importance of leveraging Mwaura's expertise to enhance KICC's competitiveness in the global meetings market.

He highlighted Mwaura's understanding of Conference Tourism (MICE) matters as instrumental in achieving this goal.

Pulse Live Kenya

KICC, the largest Convention Centre in Eastern Africa, boasts a capacity to host over 10,000 delegates.

Despite its commendable financial and operational performance over the years, the institution continues to receive government support for recurrent operations.

President William Ruto's announcement to privatize 35 state-owned companies, including KICC, reflects the government's commitment to revitalizing Kenya's economy.