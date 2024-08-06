Meta rolls out monetisation features for Kenyan creators: How to start earning

These features, In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, are designed to help creators earn money by creating original videos and building a community on the platform.

According to the platform, this expansion will empower eligible creators in Kenya’s vibrant creative industry to earn money while setting the bar high for creativity across the world.

How In-Stream Ads work

In-Stream Ads on Facebook can appear before, during, or after on-demand videos. The types of In-Stream Ads include:

Pre-roll Ads: These play before a video starts.

These play before a video starts. Mid-roll Ads: These play during the video.

These play during the video. Image Ads: Static image ads that display beneath the video content.

Static image ads that display beneath the video content. Post-roll Ads: Ads that appear at the end of videos.

Ads on Facebook reels

Facebook Ads on Reels integrate seamlessly into original Reels.

This feature allows creators to get paid based on the performance of their Reels while keeping their audience entertained.

Eligibility & compliance

Starting in August 2024, eligible creators in Kenya will be able to earn money from their video and Reels content, with support available in over 30 languages, including Swahili.

To use these monetisation features, creators must comply with Facebook's Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies. Additionally, they must be at least 18 years old.

For In-Stream Ads, creators need to meet certain eligibility requirements, such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.

How to meet eligibility requirements for Meta's In-Stream Adds

If creators aren’t approved for In-Stream Ads, there are steps they can take to meet the requirements:

