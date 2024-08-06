Meta rolls out monetisation features for Kenyan creators: How to start earning

Meta has announced the introduction of two new monetisation features for eligible creators in Kenya.
These features, In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, are designed to help creators earn money by creating original videos and building a community on the platform.
According to the platform, this expansion will empower eligible creators in Kenya’s vibrant creative industry to earn money while setting the bar high for creativity across the world.
How In-Stream Ads work
In-Stream Ads on Facebook can appear before, during, or after on-demand videos. The types of In-Stream Ads include:
- Pre-roll Ads: These play before a video starts.
- Mid-roll Ads: These play during the video.
- Image Ads: Static image ads that display beneath the video content.
- Post-roll Ads: Ads that appear at the end of videos.
Ads on Facebook reels
Facebook Ads on Reels integrate seamlessly into original Reels.
This feature allows creators to get paid based on the performance of their Reels while keeping their audience entertained.
Eligibility & compliance
Starting in August 2024, eligible creators in Kenya will be able to earn money from their video and Reels content, with support available in over 30 languages, including Swahili.
To use these monetisation features, creators must comply with Facebook's Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies. Additionally, they must be at least 18 years old.
For In-Stream Ads, creators need to meet certain eligibility requirements, such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.
How to meet eligibility requirements for Meta's In-Stream Adds
If creators aren’t approved for In-Stream Ads, there are steps they can take to meet the requirements:
- Increase followers: Creators need to have at least 5,000 followers.
- Track returning viewers: Use Loyalty insights in Meta Business Suite to track the number of viewers returning to your videos each week. If there are spikes or drops in returning viewers, analyze what kind of videos are causing this and create more similar content.
- Publish regularly: Posting video content daily or weekly encourages viewers to return for new episodes.
- Engage with viewers: Responding to comments and questions can turn casual viewers into loyal fans. Viewer comments can also provide ideas for new themes and videos.
- Share content across platforms: Share the links to your videos on all your social media channels to help followers from other platforms find your content.
- Optimise searchability: Include the name or brand that is best known to your followers in your Page name to improve discoverability.
- Build a community: Create and nurture an engaged, loyal community. Facebook prioritizes content that generates authentic interactions and that people seek out and return to.
- StrategicsSharing: Share your content strategically, use groups, and make your page more discoverable to help grow your fanbase.