RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Tech Trailblazers: 6 Kenyan start-ups chosen for 'Future is Female Mentorship'

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of 6 Kenyan women-owned star-ups that will be part of the 'Future is Female Mentorship Program'

Founders of Kenyan start-ups Juliet Njoroge (Mosmos), Fridah Karani (Hela Money) and Jackie Kamau (The Laundry Lady).
Founders of Kenyan start-ups Juliet Njoroge (Mosmos), Fridah Karani (Hela Money) and Jackie Kamau (The Laundry Lady).

In a groundbreaking development for female entrepreneurship in Kenya, six innovative start-ups led by Kenyan women have been selected as finalists for the 'Future is Female' mentorship program.

This communications mentorship initiative, established by the renowned American communications firm C. Moore Media (now acquired by Allison+Partners), aims to empower and support African female tech founders on their entrepreneurial journey.

Now in its fourth edition, the program is dedicated exclusively to fostering the growth and success of women in the African tech space.

Launched on Africa Day in 2020, the 'Future is Female Mentorship Program' has become a vital platform for empowering women entrepreneurs across the continent.

Jackie Kamau Founder and director, The Laundry Lady
Jackie Kamau Founder and director, The Laundry Lady

This year's program is further bolstered by support from influential partners, including the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program, Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund, and F6S.

Together, these organizations are committed to driving positive change and creating opportunities for women in the tech industry.

Amidst fierce competition, six female-founded Kenyan start-ups secured their place among the top 20 finalists for the mentorship program.

The selected ventures represent diverse sectors of innovation and promise to revolutionize industries.

Juliet Njoroge, founder of Mosmos start-up
Juliet Njoroge, founder of Mosmos start-up

Here is a list of 6 Kenyan start-ups chosen for 'Future is Female' mentorship program.

  1. e-Waka Mobility - Eco-friendly transport solutions which specializes in providing electric bikes.
  2. Mosmos - A save-now-buy-later (SNBL) platform, empowering customers to purchase on deferred payment terms.
  3. Paydel - A social commerce platform that efficiently aggregates on-demand logistics services.
  4. Hela Money - A dynamic trading platform bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance
  5. The Laundry Lady - An on-demand laundry and dry cleaning service, catering to customers' convenience.
  6. Gwiji - Empowers low-income Kenyan women through flexible employment opportunities and valuable training.
The mentorship program's broad reach extends beyond Kenya, with nine start-ups hailing from Nigeria, showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit across the nation.

