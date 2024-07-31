Pulse Kenya announces 4th edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

The awards launched on July 26 with the nomination phase starting on August 1, and the final award event on October 12. The theme of the awards is Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour.

The awards will be held in all Pulse Africa markets simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Influencer Awards have become a household name and an important melting point for influencers, digital creators and other creative industry stakeholders.

They showcase some of the industry’s shining stars across multiple categories and are dedicated to championing innovation and the community-building efforts of influencers who have used social media as a platform to distribute value in Kenya and across Africa.

Pulse Nigeria

Jack Owigar, Managing Director, East Africa, Pulse, said: “Content creation and creators play a vital role in driving conversation and narrative in our East African region, they not only educate, enlighten and entertain but also bring out the creative nature of our people. and with the use of new age technology such as AI in content creation, this has not only fastened turnaround time but also improved the quality of content being put out by the creators.

"Noting this year’s theme, the 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards looks to celebrate the marrying of the two - that is, content creation and AI. Celebrating the evolving nature of content creation and the creators who are driving the agenda and making things tick. The trendsetters."

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 2.7 million votes and 200 million impressions across Africa last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is set to connect more influencers and reach an even wider audience.

Already, the announcement of the awards is generating anticipation from the influencer communities and our general audience across all 6 countries.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Influencer Awards are also an important opportunity for brands to connect to niche audiences and collaborate with influencers to further amplify their brand messaging to a wider, more engaged audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The awards introduce partner brands to new audience groups and help to establish mutually beneficial collaborations with influencers and creators, a win-win for all stakeholders. This year, we expect more of that, just as we expect an even wider reach for the awards in all our markets,” says Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth at Pulse.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, visit Pulse Kenya.

About Pulse Kenya

Pulse Kenya is part of Pulse, Africa's leading innovative media company, reshaping the media landscape with engaging content across written, video, and digital formats. Pulse Kenya is committed to leveraging technology to provide entertainment, information, and empowerment to its audience

Contact